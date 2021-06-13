Zambians in diaspora donate Covid kit to sport worth over K400,000

WITH the third wave of the Coronavirus upon Zambia and more positive cases being recorded everyday, it has brought fear among local sports organisations.

With the limping economy where there are no enough funds for organisations to help athletes and communities in preventing the spread of the virus, an Organisation of Zambians Leaving Abroad (OZA) has come to the aid of sports organisations by donating assorted prevention items to the KickOut COVID-19 coalition members.

OZA handed over hand washing basins, liquid hand soap, alcohol-based hand sanitizer, surgical gloves, disposable/washable facemasks and temperature thermometers; all at a total cost of US$20,000 (K451,739.83).

The coalition of sports organisations that benefited from the gesture include National Organisation for Women in Sport Physical Activity and Recreation (NOWSPAR), Sport In Action (SIA), Amos Youth Center, Mulenga Autism Foundation, Edusport, Chilanga Special School, Play it Forward, KB Foundation, and Women Aiding Women, among others.

Matilda Lucas who is the co-founder and treasurer of OZA, said Zambians leaving abroad were aware of the various challenges that had been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

She said hence the organisation arranged a fundraising event at which US$20, 000 was raised to purchase the donated prevention materials.

“OZA has not forgotten about Zambians who are suffering as a result of the effects of COVID-19. And these prevention materials will help vulnerable people protect themselves from contracting the COVID-19, hence the move to have the fundraising event from which we raised $20,000 for the prevention materials,” said Lucas.

And NOWSPAR executive director Lombe Mwambwa urged other organisations to come on board and donate other items that would aid in the fight against COVID-19.

Sport in Action is leading the KickOut COVID-19 project and was happy to receive items on behalf of vulnerable children and young people, including those living with disabilities.

“It is a timely donation as our country enters the 3rd wave of COVID-19. These prevention materials will help in preventing COVID-19 among vulnerable children and young people living with disabilities,” said project coordinator Kaluba Kampuni.