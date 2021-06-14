Building support for science remains critical – Mwaba

DZIWA Science & Technology Trust executive director Veronica Mwaba says Zambia today is feeling the impact of climate change, the threat on food security and COVID-19 which is devastating humans and disrupting business.

Mwaba said building support for science remains critical because it was an integral part of people’s lives.

She said researchers were obligated to communicate research findings to their audiences.

Mwaba said scientists should collaborate with the media to reach out to targeted audiences.

“It is important to build communication strategies and create a platform for effective deliberations and meaningful discourse to prioritise science and technology investments,” she said. “Today, the world including Zambia are feeling the impact of climate change, threat on food security and COVID-19 is making it worse by devastating humans and disrupting business. Therefore, it is important to note that building support for science remains critical because it is an integral part of people’s lives.”

Mwaba said Zambia had experts in science but that they need a lot of support from policy makers through increased budget allocation for research and development.

“So it is important to keep science advocacy running to remind policy makers to increase funding on research that has been prioritised,” she said.

And Mwaba, who is also COVID-19: Linking Science Society to Better Lives principal investigator, said the world was still struggling to contain the pandemic and that Zambia had not been spared.