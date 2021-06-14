CEC seeks arbitration proceedings to recover over $151m from KCM

COPPERBELT Energy Corporation has applied for leave to commence arbitration proceedings against Konkola Copper Mines (in liquidation) in order to recover its US $151,892,261.70 debt.

This is according to an affidavit in support of originating summons for leave to commence arbitration proceedings against a company in liquidation filed by CEC in the Lusaka High Court commercial registry.

Mutale Mukuka, a chief finance officer at CEC, said from 2019 KCM started defaulting on its payments for electricity supplied to it under the power supply agreement.

He said when an invoice was due for payment on March 23, 2019, KCM defaulted and the non-payment continued in a similar way on the monthly invoices CEC issued to the mining firm.

Mukuka stated that following consultations with both Zesco and the Ministry of Energy, CEC notified KCM of its intentions to restrict power supply as per terms of the power supply agreement.

He said on May 21, 2019 seven days before the restriction notice could be enforced, winding up proceedings were commenced against KCM by ZCCM-IH on behalf of the government.

Mukuka said following the appointment of Milingo Lungu as the provisional liquidator, CEC could not enforce the restriction notice on May 28, 2019 as endeavours were made by the government to ensure that CEC continued to support the operation of the mine.

“Despite the provisional liquidator having entered into a supplemental agreement, the default has continued. CEC has continued to supply power to KCM to the said supplemental agreement and the debt has continued to accrue. The total debt as at May 31, 2021 stood at US $151,892,261.70,” Mukuka stated. “The applicant has now declared a dispute with the respondent and intends to commence arbitration proceedings to recover US$151,892,261.70 which is due to it. However, since the winding up proceedings have begun against KCM, arbitration proceedings can only be commenced with leave of court.”

Mukuka further stated that a dispute has arisen between CEC and KCM which can only be settled in accordance with the dispute resolution provisions in the power supply agreement signed by the parties.

“We submit that this is a proper case for the court to grant leave to commence arbitral against KCM which is facing winding up proceedings,” said Mukuka.