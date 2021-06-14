GBV and early marriages still rampant in rural areas – Banda

THE Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development says lack of information and some cultural practices in rural areas have disadvantaged women and girls, making them victims of gender based violence.

National coordinator Nelson Banda has commended chief Kapatamoyo of Chipata, senior chief Mukumbi of Kalumbila and chief Kapijimpanga of Solwezi for hosting the Gender Based Violence and masculinity training of headmen and headwomen from their chiefdoms as anti-GBV champions to fight gender based violence.

Banda said GBV and early marriages were rampant and this was the reason why they were working with traditional leaders because they are close to the community and could easily share information with their subjects.

“We would like to pay gratitude to the three Royal Highnesses for taking personal interest in the fight against GBV in their areas by hosting the trainings at their palaces. Their personal attachment to the training of headmen and headwomen in handling of GBV related cases is an indication of their commitment to eradicate all forms of violations against women and girls in their areas,” he said.

“As an organisation that works with men and boys to end gender injustices, we feel encouraged by the support of our traditional leaders to end gender based violence.”

Banda said GBV was rampant in rural areas because there was no enough awareness.