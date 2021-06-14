Hachintu promises to make Choma a business destination

CHOMA Central Constituency Democratic Party parliamentary candidate Bright Hachintu says Zambia needs a government that listens to the people.

In an interview, Hachintu said a visionary leadership promised by DP is all what is needed to make the country move on the right path again.

“Zambia needs a government in place that listens to the people and not the one with a dictatorship kind of leadership,” he said.

Hachintu pledged to deliver on his campaign promises of making Choma a viable business destination especially that it was centrally located in the province.

“If voted into office as member of parliament for Choma I will ensure that the road network is improved for sustainability of agriculture as well easy market for their products. The way out for farmers here is to vote for Harry Kalaba as president and his Democratic Party,” he said.

Hachintu pledged that under the Democratic Party Zambians would stop depending on foreign aid as their untapped potential would be exploited.

“As DP we believe that solutions to our problems lie within us and not with other people elsewhere,” said Hachintu. “As for Choma, solutions to the challenges we are facing lies within as the residents, all what is missing is the right leadership in place which we are now offering to them as DP.”