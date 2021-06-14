Kitwe is fatigued by PF – Kangwa

KITWE district UPND campaign chairman John Kangwa says Kitwe residents are hungry and angry.

He believes the ground is fertile for change of government after the August 12 general elections.

Kangwa, a former member of the Copperbelt PF mobilisation committee, was last Thursday appointed to head the opposition party’s district campaign team.

In a statement, Kangwa said the cost of living and dwindling business opportunities for the local entrepreneurs were some of the things that had angered people.

He said the government had unfairly allowed foreigners to operate businesses meant for locals, thereby disadvantaging them.

“Kitwe is fatigued by PF government which has failed the promises they promised the people of Zambia. Citizens have been subjected to poverty, businesses have collapsed. We have Chinese companies and shops thriving,” he said. “You will notice that most businesses have closed. Even

marketeers have lost their capital because of the bad business environment. Various contractors in the mines have been laid off and a few that remained have been subjected to terrible working conditions and are failing to cope with life due to escalating commodity prices.”

Kangwa highlighted several essential commodities whose cost has risen to unaffordable proportions.

“A one kilogramme of buka fish is now selling between K80 to K100, one chicken is now selling at an average price of K100. The price of stock feed is being increased all the time and many people surviving on chicken business have fallen out of business,” Kangwa added. “It is absurd that despite all these hardships, the PF has continued to cheat Zambians that the country is doing fine, that people are living well. The PF are the ones doing well; those who have access to stolen money, the money that PF continue to share. That’s why you see very beautiful and expensive vehicles branded by the PF during this campaign period and this is the barometer PF is using to insinuate that people are living well.”

Kangwa said it was in fact the PF top brass that were living better lives.

He said that’s why they were blinded to the poverty reality that had afflicted the masses.

“The majority of Kitwe residents are hungry and angry and we all know that change is on its way as we go to vote for the UPND, come August 12. People are scared because of PF intimidation. Our people were recently beaten in Riverside at the hands of the PF. We have all seen police battalions flock all over town and highways with all sorts of

military equipment and tanks like a war zone,” he said. “All this is to intimidate citizens so that they don’t express themselves freely. Individual police officers are working under very difficult circumstances but cannot express themselves publicly. Our assurance to these gallant officers is that the UPND is aware of your sufferings; we know that despite working unnecessarily those long hours, you don’t receive your allowances. You are subjected to hunger and thirsty but despite all this, you have worked to protect our people and we know that there are bad elements within your ranks who have conducted themselves unprofessionally.”

Kangwa is also a former president of the National Union of Communication Workers and was a strong advocate against the mismanagement of

ZAMPOST, leading to the dismissal of then postmaster general Mcpherson Chanda.