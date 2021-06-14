KK hospitalised

FIRST Republican president Kenneth Kaunda has been admitted in hospital following an illness.

The 97-year-old Dr Kaunda has been admitted to Zambia’s biggest military hospital, Maina Soko in Lusaka.

According to a statement issued by Rodrick Ngolo, the administrative assistant in the office of the first Republican president, Dr Kaunda has requested for prayers.

“The office and family of the first president wish to inform the general public that His Excellency Dr Kenneth D. Kaunda, first president of Zambia has been unwell and was admitted in hospital at Maina Soko Medical Centre,” stated Ngolo. “His Excellency Dr Kaunda is requesting all Zambians and the international community to pray for him as the medical team is doing everything possible to ensure that he recovers.”