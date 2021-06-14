Lungu is fit as ever, says Malupenga

INFORMATION permanent secretary Amos Malupenga says President Edgar Lungu is as fit as he has always been.

On Sunday, the 45th Zambia Defence Force Day commemoration ended abruptly in the middle of an investiture ceremony when ZNBC, the national broadcaster panned away from President Lungu.

As Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti was reciting Deputy Air Force Commander and chief of staff Benedict Takondwa Kalinda’s credentials, the ZNBC camera crew took the fidgeting President Lungu out of the picture.

The last that was seen of Kalinda was him taking a light step towards President Lungu before he was quickly taken out of picture and replaced with a surprised Dr Miti who stopped the recital.

Featuring on Hot FM’s Red Hot Breakfast show yesterday morning, Malupenga allayed fears that the Head of State could have been exhausted by his congested campaign schedule.

Asked by the programme presenter if State House was considering rescheduling the Head of State’s campaign programme to enable him rest, Malupenga responded: “…The President is as fit as ever. So there’s no need to start rescheduling his programme because he’s fit. If he were not so, obviously his schedules were going to be looked at because life is important, and you cannot prioritise politics over life. But the very fact that the President himself, through his principal private secretary [Dr Miti], said that his scheduled programme will continue as planned is an indication that the President is fit and ready to continue with his activities.”

Asked further if the incident was not a source of public concern since it had happened twice, Malupenga answered in the negative.

In March 2015, President Lungu collapsed when he was officiating at the International Women’s Day at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

“I don’t think it should be a matter of concern. The President is a human being. He will fall sick just like all of us. He’s not a super human being who will not fall sick,” he added. “Yes, it has happened before, many years back by the way, but I don’t think it’s a matter of concern because we all get dizzy – whether we are president or not – we are all human beings.”

Malupenga said President Lungu’s feeling of dizziness on Sunday was just a small incident.

“And you must know, when you say indeed it was a small incident you know that in the presidential motorcade there’s an ambulance there for events like this. Emergencies like that. So, if indeed it was a very serious issue the President could not have walked to his car. He could have been into an ambulance and straight to the hospital,” explained Malupenga. “So, the President is doing very well. That’s why you saw after lunch he had to continue with his engagement in line with the statement that Secretary to Cabinet Dr Miti issued, who is also the principal private secretary to the President; and, above all, he’s also a medical doctor. So, he assured the nation and the world that the President is doing very well. He just felt dizzy that moment and immediately recovered… So, you must mark those words: ‘immediately recovered and walked’. So, if it was a serious issue he wasn’t going to recover immediately and walk to his car.”