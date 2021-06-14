LUNGU NOT A FIT LEADER…he’s taking pride, joy in disturbance of this country – Changala

BREBNER Changala has observe that PF cadres Chishimba Kambwili and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba’s struggles are never in national interest but personal.

While campaigning for the August 12 Presidential and General Elections, the duo has been on rampage promoting outright hatred towards Zambians from Southern Province.

While PF has tasked Kambwili to discredit the Tonga speaking people in Central Province, Mwamba has been doing the same in the northern part of the country.

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi on the other hand has been on the onslaught, attacking UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s personality in her support for PF presidential candidate Edgar Lungu.

Changala, a good governance activist, has since appealed to the people to punish PF by rejecting the ruling party in the poll.

“For Mr Kambwili, I want to alert the police to follow his utterances very closely and, where necessary, lock him up and let him serve the sentences that are commensurate with the crimes that he is committing on camera in the desire to perpetually remain in power,” he told The Mast. “Chishimba Kambwili’s struggles, like those of GBM, are nothing but personal. They are never nationalistic and they are never in the interest of this country. For that, I appeal to the people of Zambia to rise on 12th August and reject this contaminated clique that includes President Lungu and the running mate, Professor Nkandu Luo. They have disgraced the Zambian flag.”

He described the trio as a national security risk, further calling for their arrest.

Changala also condemned President Lungu who has tolerated such hate speech from his senior party leaders.

“The likes of President Edgar Lungu, madam Nkandu Luo, GBM, Chishimba Kambwili are a security risk and inimical to our Statehood. I, Brebner Changala, must render a full apology to our Tonga colleagues and any other tribes that seem to be endangered by the continuous remaining of PF in power,” Changala added. “I therefore appeal to my brothers the northerners, the easterners and many people that are settled on the Copperbelt and Lusaka Province to show the door to this divisive and selfish clique. You cannot mount a campaign based on discrediting people’s voting pattern, and most importantly their tribe. This is the same angle that madam Edith Nawakwi is taking against Hakainde Hichilema. You cannot come from chief[tainess] Nawaitwika to go and solve problems in Kalomo. You jump about six provinces; that is mischievous, and that is serious.”

And Changala said Kambwili’s desperation to help PF win is criminal.

“Mr Kambwili has lost all credibility; he’s nothing but a shell of himself. My biggest challenge, as you can notice, this is the first time I am able to discuss an individual because I am really frightened. Frightened by what desperate men and women can do,” he noted. “These desperate men are going to plunge this nation [into chaos] and they don’t care. First and foremost, we are going to an election on 12th August. For Mr Kambwili and Mr GBM, and to some extent madam Nawakwi, the desperation by Mr Kambwili and Mr GBM can plunge this nation into chaos.”

He insisted that the trio’s campaign style was criminal and they deserved to be arrested immediately.

Changala also wondered why President Lungu who swore to uphold and protect the Constitution had allowed such lawlessness.

“Instead of discussing issues on how they will run this country for the next five years, they have decided to attack the Tonga people and all their voting system in order to invite anger from the northern and eastern votes. Now, this is immoral and that is criminal,” he said. “But what is of serious concern is their supervisor and principal, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who swore to uphold and protect the Constitution. He’s enjoying the chaos when people are looking for a nation of unity and a Republic of One Zambia, One Nation. This is the more reason that we must be concerned that President Edgar Lungu is not fit to be a leader because he’s taking pride and joy in the disturbance of this country by his own senior members of the Patriotic Front in order to gain political mileage.”

Changala has since reiterated his call for a total rejection of the PF in the coming elections.

“What Kambwili is doing during his campaign is against the law. If we had a police system that is functional, Kambwili is supposed to be behind bars today,” said Changala. “The President is a co-adventurer in the conduct of Mr Kambwili and GBM. And my appeal to the people of Zambia is to reject the PF and its people for trying to divide this country without shame.”