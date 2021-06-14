Luonde asks Zambians to vote out ‘uncaring, brutal PF thieves’

IF there is a government good at doing wrong things at the wrong time in the history of this great nation it’s the PF under President Edgar Lungu, says Richard Luonde.

In a statement, the National Democratic Congress national chairman noted with regret that at a time when the economy was adversely affecting every Zambian, especially the poor, the PF government had decided to fire doctors just for asking to be paid their dues.

Fr Luonde said the PF was a government which in its “impaired wisdom” fixes floor prices of the produce of hard working farmers without consulting them on their expenses.

“Take for example maize floor price at K150 per 50kg bag when fertiliser is at K700 per 50kg. Is this normal honestly? You can’t continue to treat those who put you in power this way as if they are third class citizens. These people have families to feed, educate, take their families to-good for nothing hospitals which are just there to prescribe expensive dosages for one to go and buy from outlying pharmacies or chemists and they have to put food on family tables each day,” he said. “Honestly, how do they meet all these unnecessary expenditures brought about by this government which is only good at stealing, corruption, and lead a gangster lifestyle?”

Fr Luonde said the PF government does not care for those it rules.

“People being killed in cold blood, gassed, and axed, robbed, all this is happening under this uncaring government. People of Zambia who are not breathing need to breathe and this should happen on the 12th of August 2021,” he said. “The UPND Alliance is therefore appealing to all Zambians to come out in numbers on this day to vote out these uncaring brutal thieves if we are to survive for the future.”

Fr Luonde said what happened in Chingola recently where police fired tear gas at UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s convoy was a clear indication that PF does not want to lose power at all costs.

“The police are supposed to protect us but they are the ones attacking citizens for no reason. Zambians are watching and waiting patiently for 12th August to vote them out,” said Fr Luonde.