Panji advises Zambians to judge PF by what is obtaining on the ground

COLONEL Panji Kaunda says only God knows who is going to win the August 12 general elections.

Col Panji has advised Zambians to judge the PF based on what is happening on the ground.

Featuring on a special programme on Breeze FM on Friday when he was winding up his four-day tour of Eastern Province, President Edgar Lungu said in 2015 he won with 27,000 votes, in 2016 he won with 100,000 votes and that this year he would get 60 per cent plus votes.

The programme was also aired on various radio stations across Eastern Province.

Commenting on President Lungu’s self-rating, Col Panji, a PF member, said when sportsmen go into a football game, they all say they would win.

“No one says they are going to lose. So it’s normal for him to say he is going to win by whatever he is mentioning. But he is not God. Only God knows who is going to win this game, these elections,” he said. “The only thing we can do is to go and campaign that we have got the best programme for the country and the people are going to judge but to say ‘I am going to win by this margin, unless he is going to rig then he can know that he is going to win by that margin.”

Col Panji said Zambians should wait and see what was going to come out of the elections.

“Sometimes, when you have bought the referees, that’s when you can say you can win. You will find that towards the end of the game you are given a penalty and you win. It is said that when a blind man says ‘I will stone you, it means he is stepping on a stone,” he said.

Col Panji urged Zambians to judge the PF by what was obtaining on the ground.

He said Zambians should vote for the UPND Alliance and also vote them out if they fail.

“Zambians should look at the economy; has their lives improved? Are they able to pay for their children in school? If there are doctors or council workers in Chipata, are they being paid?” asked Col Panji.