SHUKRI SHARES HIS DREAM FOR MINIFOOTBALL

WITHIN less than two years of coming up with the Minifooball Federation of Zambia, some positive strides have started showing for the country’s new sport.

Just last week, Zambia was pitted in a tough group D of the Minifootball Cup of Nations slated for Nigeria next month.

The latest is that the federation’s president Shukri Eljaeidi is now part of the executive committee at continental level after being elected three days ago.

In an interview, Eljaeidi said he hoped to use his new position to develop minifootball in the country.

“I am very happy with this new position, through which I hope to help develop the game,’’ Shukri told The Mast Sports. ‘’But the most important thing for me is to spread the game in Zambia and create the atmosphere by providing a headquarters for the Federation, as well as developing a plan for the establishment of a stadium with the required specifications; whether it is private or partnership.” To scoop the continental position, Shukri shade off competition from three other countries namely Burkina Faco, Morocco and Nigeria.

After the Council deliberated on financial and general activity reports during the general assembly at Ilaji Hotels and Resort in Nigeria, Zambia and Nigeria were voted into office unanimously.

The high powered meeting was graced by African Minifootball Confederation president Ben Achref Salha who doubles as World Minifootball vice-president.