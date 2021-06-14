SP Sinda candidate bemoans lack of drugs in health centres

SOCIALIST Party candidate for Sinda Constituency Nkhumbwizya Banda has bemoaned lack of drugs in health centres.

In an interview, Banda said when people are unwell they go to the clinic to access medical care.

He lamented that often patients were told to buy drugs from the pharmacy, which was very difficult since most of them were poor and could not afford the drugs.

“Now for a common villager, it’s difficult for them to access those drugs from a pharmacy. It’s quiet challenging indeed to them,” Banda said.

She also lamented that people in the area were drawing water from streams.

“The major issues which people complain about are lack of clean and safe water as boreholes are broken down while other villages don’t even have boreholes hence they drink water from rivers together with animals,” she said. “Talking about roads, it’s another issue which needs serious attention as they are extremely bad.”

On education, Banda lamented that primary school pupils were covering long distances to schools.

“Grade ones cover five to sevent to the nearest school which is a challenge. Talking about teachers, they are not enough in schools,” she said.

However, Banda said the ground was fertile for her as electorates and traditional leaders want to test female leadership.

“People say they want change by seeing a woman represent them. They want to try female leadership. They say they witnessed Levy Ngoma’s leadership and Kazungula and now they want me as a woman,” she said. “It’s not easy with this issue of no rallies but still we are on the ground through door-to-door campaigns and we are coping.”

Banda urged the electorates to have confidence in the Socialist Party because it would be a government for the poor and the humble.

“Socialists should form government because it’s the party for the people, it’s the party for the poor and it’s the party for the humble. This party, under Dr Fred M’membe will be with the people. So far the Socialist Party is the best party at the moment,” said Banda.

Three candidates, UPND’s Levy Ngoma, PF’s Masauso Tembo and Banda, are battling it out for the Sinda seat.