Zambians tired of a govt that segregates, says Phiri

CHOMA Central Socialist Party parliamentary candidate Ruth Phiri says Zambians are tired of being rude by a government that segregates.

In an interview, Phiri said the only real relief Zambians can have was to usher in Fred M’membe and the Socialist Party into government.

“Zambians are tired of being rude by a government that segregates. What the people of Zambia are looking for now is a kind of government that will treat them fairly regardless of their status and this is what us the Socialist Party are preaching about,” she said.

Phiri pledged that once voted as Choma Central Constituency member of parliament she would revamp the “dying” agriculture in the area.

“Agriculture is dying because this

Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) is not done properly and equally, hence the low produce here. As Socialists will ensure the poor have enough to enable them be productive as well. All farmers will benefit because we don’t segregate ourselves,” said Phiri.