Chililabombwe UPND candidate predicts outright victory for HH

CHILILABOMBWE UPND aspiring candidate Paul Kabuswe says Hakainde Hichilema will win with a wide margin in the constituency in the August 12 general elections.

Kabuswe, a former mayor in the border town whose main challenger is immediate-past minister of mines Richard Musukwa, said in an interview that it did not matter who he was facing in the election because people knew what he had done in the area as a resident, businessman and mayor.

He said the high cost of living had not spared the area and that it was one of the biggest reasons people wanted Hichilema to come and control the economy.

“What I can tell you is that come August 12, Hakainde Hichilema will win big here and I will be the member of parliament. I am going to win, I have got a track record here regardless of who I am facing,” he said on Friday. “People have got experience of my work in the district. I have been to 15 of the 22 wards already and the language is the same. People are suffering, people want something different. They are tired of this obtaining inequality.”

Kabuswe said he wanted to bring a different form of politics and business livelihood from the current scenario where people with different political views had lost businesses and jobs in the mines.

He said currently, business at Kasumbalesa border is strictly a preserve of PF cadres.

“I want to bring something different, not the current scenario where people are living in fear. People have lost jobs, businesses and some of them have been transferred to remote areas for simply holding a different view,” Kabuswe added. “The poverty here is so prevalent but the town has two big mines and a very big border with plenty of business opportunities; but it’s only cadres who are benefiting from the border resources. I want to come and mobilise the youth to benefit from border resources for those who are doing business. For those with talents, we can develop their talents to become their source of livelihood. You see, some infrastructure that was built by mines here are dilapidated but we must rehabilitate that to benefit young people in sports and arts.”

He said the political space had shrunk a lot for the opposition but that his team was doing everything possible to campaign under the circumstances.

“That’s why our message to them (youths) is clear. Eat their money but you know where to vote on the day of voting. And this message is spreading like wildfire. And people are getting the money but they are telling us immediately they receive that money,” said Kabuswe. “People are already reading through these schemes. They don’t want us to campaign but people have already seen and they are telling us not to worry. We are equally not intimidated, and I am urging our people not to be intimidated. We are winning this election and Chililabombwe will change for the better.”