ECZ urges ConCourt to dismiss Maboshe petition against Nyirenda and running mate

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss the case in which Charles Maboshe has petitioned it, NAREP president Steven Nyirenda and his running mate Lucy Changwe to nullify their nomination on grounds that Nyirenda’s presidency is being challenged in the High Court.

The electoral body said the petition does not raise allegations of breach of any qualifications for presidential candidates when filing in nomination papers but raises allegations of breach of the party constitution which the petitioner was relying on as the basis for nullifying the nomination.

In this case, Maboshe’s contention is that the ECZ chief electoral officer had usurped the powers of the court by allowing Nyirenda to stand in the absence of the court’s judgment, which would lead to an interference of justice.

He said no elections had been held to vote for Nyirenda neither was an extraordinary council held to make him presidential candidate and so democracy was never exercised.

Maboshe added that Nyirenda and his running mate do not appear on the list of office bearers lodged with the registrar of societies as the list shows Elias Chipimo as President and Maboshe as vice-president.

When the matter came up before judges Hildah Chibomba, Ann Sitali, Margaret Munalula, Martin Musaluke, Mwila Chitabo, Matthew Chisunka, and Judy Mulongoti, lawyer representing Maboshe Christopher Mundia argued that the NAREP constitution establishes its executive committee which had a mandate to select a candidate.

He said the purported convention to elect Nyirenda was illegal as it violated Article 24 of the party constitution.

Mundia submitted that Nyirenda had no right to file in his nomination as a presidential candidate for the August 12 elections based on an injunction granted by the High Court.

He said the injunction confered no rights on Nyirenda and his running mate and to file nominations based on the same was frowned upon by the law as it could not be used to make favourable actions on behalf of the respondents.

Mundia said Maboshe brought it to the attention of ECZ that the issue of office bearers of NAREP including the presidency and secretary general was a subject of litigation before the High Court.

“ECZ accepted the nomination of Nyirenda and his running mate and usurped the authority of the High Court in violation of Article 133 and 134 of the constitution,” Mundia said.

“When a matter has not been determined, a public officer or constitutional office bearer cannot take it upon himself to make a decision that interferes without process.”

He prayed that Maboshe be granted the reliefs in his petition.

Nyirenda’s lawyer, Mainga Katungu, argued that Article 52 of the constitution had no bearing on whether or not the nomination of Nyirenda and his running mate could be annulled.

“The only Constitutional Article that has addressed the issue on whether a nomination can be nullified is Article 100(2) of the constitution and none of the grounds in the said Article have been advanced in the petition,” Katungu said.

He stated that the constitution stipulated how a nomination could be nullified and Maboshe had not alleged that there was a violation of the ECZ regulations in order to have the respondents’ nomination nullified.

Katungu said a litigation before court was not among the conditions set by the constitution to nullify a presidential candidate.

He said the matter before the High Court which the petitioner was basing his reasons to have the nomination nullified was not supported by the constitution.

“Nominations under the constitution are a preserve of the Concourt and the statement of claim in the High Court case does not disclose the nomination of Nyirenda and the High Court has no authority to determine over presidential nominations and to say we wait for it to determine is an error,” Katungu said.

“The reason ECZ accepted Nyirenda’s nomination was that he qualifies after meeting the regulations of ECZ and the constitution and not because of the injunction.”

Katungu said whether or not Nyirenda and his running mate appear on the list of office bearers was not a condition set by the constitution.

He said the petition should be dismissed for lack of merit as members had sued each other and their answers could be dealt with by the party which was not a party to the proceedings.

“Nyirenda and his running mate are not NAREP therefore the matter must be dismissed with costs because no reason has arisen to warrant the court to nullify the decision of justice Esau Chulu. Articles relied on do not provide solutions to how a presidential candidate can be nullified, the matter lacks merit,” said Katungu.

And Bob Musenga, who is representing ECZ, said the petition does not comply with Article 52(4) of the constitution as the same was intend to challenge the nomination of a candidate under Articles 70, 100 and 153 of the constitution.

Musenga said a perusal of the petition revealed no allegations of breach of any qualifications for presidential candidates.

“The petitioner has raised numerous allegations of breach against the party constitution which is the basis for nullifying the nomination,” he said.

Musenga submitted that Maboshe had lamentably failed to show the basis on which Nyirenda’s nomination should be nullified.

He said the mandate of ECZ in line with Article 52(4) of the constitution was clear as it was to accept or reject the nomination based on qualifications submitted by a candidate.

“The returning officer discharged his obligation. We urge the court to dismiss the action as the petitioner has failed to prove how ECZ breached article 100 of the constitution. The petitioner is asking the court to pronounce itself on matters pending before the High Court. The court frowns upon similar issues being tried in different courts,” said Musenga.

In reply, Mundia said the provisions of Article 100(2) cannot be separated or read in isolation in respect to candidates sponsored by political parties as it would create an absurdity because a candidate satisfied article 100 of the constitution when they claimed to be sponsored by a political party but the party refused.

“While the matter raises a noble situation, the provisions of Article 60 cannot be ignored in relation to candidates sponsored by political parties. The action is rightly before court,” Mundia said.

He said on the issue of party members suing each other, the petitioner had no issue with NAREP but his contention was that the respondents purported to be sponsored by the party when the party disputed their nominations.

“The circumstances of the respondents filing in nomination on the purported banner of NAREP, the remedy for the petitioner was to seek solace before court which has jurisdiction to determine the matter,” said Mundia.

Justice Chibomba reserved judgment for Thursday June 17 at 14:30.