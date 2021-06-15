Govt has not fired protesting doctors – Kamba

LUSAKA Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba says there are no doctors who have been dismissed by the government over the just ended go-slow.

Yesterday, The Mast published a story where NDC national chairperson Fr Richard Luonde is quoted as saying that, “if there is a government good at doing wrong things at the wrong time in the history of this great nation it’s the PF under President Edgar Lungu”.

He described the PF as a government which in its “impaired wisdom” fixes floor prices of the produce of hardworking farmers without consulting them on their expenses.

“Take for example maize floor price at K150 per 50kg bag when fertiliser is at K700 per 50kg. Is this normal, honestly? You can’t continue to treat those who put you in power this way as if they are third class citizens. These people have families to feed, educate, take their families to-good for nothing hospitals which are just there to prescribe expensive dosages for one to go and buy from outlying pharmacies or chemists and they have to put food on family tables each day,” said Fr Luonde. “Honestly, how do they meet all these unnecessary expenditures brought about by this government which is only good at stealing, corruption, and lead a gangster lifestyle? People being killed in cold blood, gassed, and axed, robbed; all this is happening under this uncaring government. People of Zambia who are not breathing need to breathe and this should happen on the 12th of August 2021.”

Reacting to Fr Luonde’s sentiments, Kamba who is also member of the ruling party’s central committee, urged Fr Luonde to tell the truth.

“It is important to tell the truth at all times and to put things into context rather than putting up alarming statements with so much desperation to get the attention of the people. We all know that doctors have not been fired. It is a blue lie meant to mislead Zambians,” he said. “The government only fired Dr Brian Sampa on disciplinary related matters, absenteeism from work. Contrary to what Mr Luonde is claiming, the government has announced progress in recruiting more doctors, which is a huge plus and achievement for the country by the PF government.”

On the spate of gassing which rocked the country in 2020, Kamba said police had handled the matter.

“Further, Zambians know very well that when the issues of gassing were reported, the police moved in and arrested the situation. The isolated incidents of robberies are completely handled by men and women in uniform, the police, whenever they occur and Luonde cannot politicise such issues and blame it on the PF,” Kamba added. “These are constant battles of every government and the police are there to competently handle such matters. All in all, what we are saying is that Zambians must ignore liars who have nothing tangible to say. Political failures who are busy hallucinating about taking over government power will be sent into retirement come August 12, 2021.”

He accused the UPND Alliance of panicking after realising President Edgar Lungu’s popularity.

“Mr Luonde and his friends in the UPND know very well that President Lungu is a man of the people. This is a man who is dearly loved by Zambians because he cares and listens to the cries of the people and responds swiftly, positively and responsibly,” said Kamba. “This is the more reason he is winning the elections…This country cannot be used for trial versions by people who know nothing about governance rather than making noise. We cannot afford as a people to give the highest office of the land to someone who has never held even a single elective office, not even a branch political office and he wants to rule the nation. They are panicking because they know Zambians have rejected him five times and he is headed for the sixth electoral defeat that is sending him into retirement.”