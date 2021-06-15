High level desperation

IT’S said at some point in our lives, we’ll all experience some desperation. And we need to be prepared for it, and learn how to respond the right way.
And Nevers Mumba warns that the stakes for these coming elections are extremely high and that is why the talk about violence seems to be coming into play.
Nevers says there is desperation by the Patriotic Front and UPND to win the election. He says the PF understands that the political history of the country has not been kind to a political party in government that messes with mealie-meal, high poverty levels and that is accused of corruption.
“And Michael Sata of PF preached that message so effectively that it sunk in the minds of Zambians that MMD was corrupt and because Zambians are very unforgiving for corruption, they could not keep MMD in power. Not only have they messed with mealie-meal which we left at K25 per 25kg breakfast meal, it is now above K150 which is totally unreasonable for an ordinary Zambian. So they understand they have triggered the thermometer that triggers that this political party may not make it. The second thing is corruption. There is a perception that the Patriotic Front has demonstrated high levels of corruption, perceived or not perceived,” notes Nevers. “Zambians punished UNIP and MMD and now PF which has two sins. The other political parties had one sin each, so the PF understand that this will be a difficult election for them. So in order to safeguard what they have, violence becomes the natural reaction to intimidate, to cow and pull down opponent.”
On UPND, Nevers says the party has been attempting to form government a number of times but could not.
“Now this time around, there is a very high level of desperation, it’s now or never! In other words, they are not listening to any restrictions that anybody is putting there. If they are hit here (right cheek, they will give the other side) because it is a desperate moment for the UPND. What I have painted for you is what characterises the violence that you are talked about…Let us say UPND wins, PF is not gonna let them have it easy because UPND have not made it easy for them, so they are going to say ok this time we are going to show you. And then if UPND is in government they are going to say we have the guns, we have the police, we will sort you out. That could result in some violence that we may not manage. I think that they (PF and UPND) are desperate and this is what should scare the Zambians. The levels of desperation by the two parties is now beyond the desire to govern. It’s now ‘I have more power to show you and once I win I will teach you a lesson’. It’s no longer about the Zambian people and I hope Zambian people can read this. And this is where MMD comes in.”
Nevers is raising a critical issue which no one should gloss over.
Ahead of the 2011 tripartite elections, the UN system in the country noted that whilst Zambia has managed to meet its international and national obligations in so far as holding regular elections, they have not been without their challenges. In coming up with a project that sought to address some challenges relating to policing elections, the UN noted that Zambia has seen an escalation of violence before, during and after elections.
But as Nevers has observed, desperation can heighten electoral violence!
And desperation is never an asset. It’s a liability in a worst form. Once captured by desperation, man can be dangerous. And the results of desperation are always lethal, devoid of reason – rationale. It is acts of desperation that breeds violence, hatred and a failure to promote virtue. It warps one’s intelligence and the end justifies the means – that is a desired result becomes so good or important that any method, even a morally bad one, may be used to achieve it.
As Justin Jackson aptly put it, “Sometimes being desperate can be the push we need. When your back’s up against the wall, you’re able to muster every bit of energy you have, and push hard. But desperation can also have the opposite effect. It can make you feel tired, hopeless, and disoriented. Desperation can, metaphorically, squeeze the creative juice right out of you. Your first impulse will be to manically solve your problem. Your lizard brain takes over and is hell bent on survival. Desperate times lead to desperate thinking. [But] Stay calm. Don’t jump to the first thing that crosses your mind. Desperate times call for better habits, not worse.”
