Opposition have very little to ride on – Luo

PF presidential running mate Professor Nkandu Luo has claimed that the opposition have resorted to violence because they have very little to ride on.

And Prof Luo says being an MP is just about going to Parliament and drink tea.

Launching the PF manifesto in Chipata on Monday, Prof Luo said the PF had a good foundation.

“Our opponents are going to raise very petty issues regarding the Patriotic Front which they are trying to ride on, but they have very little to ride on and this is why they have resorted to violence. We, we have a very good foundation and we have also developed the future for our people. We have done so much and our promise to the people of Zambia is to build on things that we have already started,” he said.

Prof Luo said when someone was talking about the cost of living, the candidates that attended the launch of the manifesto must have an answer.

“If somebody is talking about the cost of living, you will have an answer because we have already started addressing the cost of living. And we are also saying in this book, our manifesto, our bible, we are also saying we are going to build on the success. …because we have done a lot. Some of the prices you are seeing, they are organised prices. Suddenly, we have the cost of cooking oil going up, suddenly we have the cost of cement going up, this is organised. There is no way in a country, you have produced a bumper harvest of soya beans we should be talking about high prices,” she said.

Prof Luo said the government researched where the high prices were coming from and that it had done the mitigation immediately.

“We realise that there were some cartels that were organised to increase the prices so that people can say ‘see now, things are going bad!’ Once we understood, we researched and found out what the bottleneck was…we immediately brought a solution and sooner than letter the prices will be back to normal,” she said.

Prof Luo said the PF had done a lot in infrastructure development.

She said Zambia had only three universities when PF came into power but that at the moment it has nine universities that were functional.

Prof Luo said UNIP built two universities, MMD built one while the PF has built six universities in 10 years.

She said an educated nation was a wealthy nation and a healthy nation was productive.

Prof Luo said there was so much infrastructure development in Eastern Province.

She also said the PF government had done a lot while their friends were just giving promissory notes.

Prof Luo said being an MP was not just about going to parliament and drink tea.

“I want to conclude, colleagues, by saying this, that being a member of parliament is not about going to Parliament and start drinking tea. Being a member of parliament is a very serious thing. The quality of people that enter Parliament will protect the government. In Parliament, they debate and you must be a good debater and you must be a good researcher, you need to read, you go back to school to read,” he said.

And Eastern Province PF presidential coordinator Vincent Mwale informed Prof Luo that the campaigns were going on well in the area.

Mwale urged the candidates to increase their visibility on radios.

Acting PF provincial chairperson Alexander Miti said the campaigns were going on well although the ruling party needs to move faster than it started.

Miti said the challenge that the PF was facing was the increased number of independent candidates.

He said candidates must learn to accommodate everybody in the campaigns.

Miti said wasting time talking about some officials who were supporting independent candidates would not help.

He said the province had 896,000 registered voters and the PF’s target was to get at least 750,000 votes.