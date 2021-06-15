WE HAVE MORE TO DO – MICHO

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has noted improvement in his team following a 1-0 victory over Sudan in an international friendly on Sunday evening.

Chipolopolo finally got a win after losing the first game 3-1 to Senegal and drawing 2-2 with Benin in a three-friendly series organised by the Football Association of Zambia during the international window.

Micho’s selection for the three matches was widely questioned by stakeholders after senior key players were left out of the squad.

But against Sudan the Chipolopolo showed a different character with disciplined defending.

Debutant goalkeeper Gregory Sianjase proved many pre-match doubters wrong when he stood strong and commanded his area with an imposing figure and thwarted the Sudanese danger in Zambia’s goal area.

Zambia equally had their moments in the Sudanese goal-area but for poor finishing.

Green Eagles striker Amity Shamende scored with his first touch from the bench in the dying minutes of the match.

“Not easy eight days to play for very tough matches against Senegal, Benin, Sudan with one preparation match. I give credit to the players who have worked very hard in respect to the shirt of Chipolopolo,’’ Micho said. ‘’We have improved match to match but we have to give respect to the Sudan national team which has very good players from Al Hilal who form a very strong national team which has qualified to the Africa cup of nations.”

The Serbian ‘wolf’ said he could have loved to have a full squad to be able to assess everyone ahead of the September World cup qualifiers, adding that the team needed to improve in defending.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have a totally complete squad, but even that we have widened the pool of players. We have shown [that] the jersey means so

much to Zambian players. Even other players are joining us we could prepare very well the team that will play World Cup qualifiers in September so that we bring the dream of Zambians to reality…’’ he added. ‘’We have immediately showed capabilities of the team; in eight days four matches. There are things that are positive like every match we have

scored a goal, there are also negatives, like we have kept only one clean sheet in one match.”

Micho also noted Sianjase’s debut performance on the night.

“We have to improve in our defending. I believe in this match; we have confidence in goalkeeper Sianjase who has shown that we can rely on [him]

and other players who have shown that they are competitors in the team and with positives,’’ said Micho. ‘’In the same moment we have to be self-critical to look into constructive critics that we need to improve before we start the World Cup qualifiers in September.”