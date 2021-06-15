Zambia’s future rests on media’s ability to challenge, probe those seeking political office – Beel

ACTING British High Commissioner to Zambia Steve Beel says the media are not simply there to serve the purpose of those who pay their wages but are a vital part of the foundations of democracy.

During the launch of the Media Guide by the Free Press Initiative, Beel said the future of Zambia rests on the media’s ability to challenge and probe, on behalf of wider citizens, those who seek political office.

“It can be a difficult time to be speaking out on behalf of free media – we recognise that and send our warmest support to madam (Joan) Chirwa (FPI founder) and all those who believe and act in the interests of free media in Zambia at the current time,” he said

“As the High Commissioner stated in his remarks over the weekend, we recognise a fair society as one where media organisations know that they won’t be punished for interviewing those who disagree with people in power. We also recognise fairness where all parties and candidates have equal access to all forms of media, including to state media – particularly important at a time when COVID restricts what leaders can do physically to convey their messages.”

Acting High commissioner Beel said initiatives like this help inform all those working in the media about the vital role they play in a modern, vibrant democracy, that they were not simply there to serve the purpose of those who pay their wages.

“They are a vital part of the foundations of democracy and the future of Zambia rests on their ability to challenge and probe, on behalf of wider citizens, those who seek political office,” he said.

He said the UK was committed to a continuation of the long and positive relationship with Zambia.

“We share an interest in ensuring all participants in democracy in Zambia have access to trusted and equal analysis of the proposals made by parties, politicians and other stakeholders and thinkers. This will help build an electoral outcome that is credible, a wider society in which debate is open and constructive, and in which accountability for delivery of promises is strengthened in the years to come,” he said.

Information permanent secretary Amos Malupenga said the media guide would serve as a tool to narrow the polarisation in the media.

Malupenga said polarisation in the media was a big challenge.

“The media houses seem to be divided along political lines. They are telling half-truths to suit their political inclinations. If this goes on unabated, it will make it difficult for citizens to know the truth. Voters will not vote from an informed position,” he said.

He said there was need for initiatives that would narrow polarisation by promoting ethical journalism.

Malupenga said the Media Guide to Reporting Elections in Zambia was one initiative that the government believed would promote ethical media conduct as the country draws near to the August 12 general elections.

He said the media was important in elections.

He said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, political players, by default, would depend on the media.

“All other forms of campaign are likely to worsen the already bad COVID-19 situation in the country. While all political players have access to social media platforms, the mainstream media will still play a very significant role,” he said.

Malupenga said there were obvious reasons why the mainstream media was very important.

He said the most important reason was that mainstream media was home to trained journalists.

“Trained journalists have the requisite training necessary for effective communication. Also, trained journalists observe professional ethics that make communication lawful and useful to society. Further, trained journalists use credible platforms for disseminating information. The credibility of the platform makes the message believable. And since all players want their messages to be believed, they will need to use mainstream media platforms,” he said.

Malupenga said election reporting was governed by laws.

He said journalists should observe the laws that govern election reporting.

“The Electoral Process Act No.35 of 2016 spells out the duties of the media during the campaign period. The duties include the followings; provide fair and balanced reporting of the campaigns, policies, meetings, rallies and press conferences of all registered political parties and candidates during the campaign period; provide news of the electoral process up to the declaration of results; abide by regional codes of conduct in the coverage of elections provided that such guidelines are not in conflict with the ECZ Code; undertake capacity building of media personnel in your respective media organisations,” he said.

“Report election news in an accurate manner and not make any abusive editorial comments, incite violence or advocate hatred based on race, ethnicity, tribe, gender, sex, political or religious conviction; identify any editorial comment you intend to make and separate it from the factual reporting of the news. The heads, senior management and staff of public and private media organisations should not intimidate media practitioners and should allow them to exercise professional judgment without undue influence; public and private media personnel should conduct interviews with candidates with fairness both in the style of the interview and in the amount of the time given and refrain from broadcasting your own political opinions, commentary or assessment, and where you do so, clearly identify the opinion, commentary or assessment as your own and carefully balance it in order to avoid bias.”

Malupenga called on the media to familiarise themselves with the Electoral Process Act and to use the Media Guide to Reporting Elections in Zambia as a tool for ensuring that the media contributes more effectively to transparent, free and fair elections.

Media Guide developer Francis Ziba said the guide was a reflection of how the elections would have to be run.

Ziba said elections were a great challenge for the media and the guide gives guidelines on a number of factors.