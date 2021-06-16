Ascertain extent of Covid infections among teachers and learners, NAQEZ asks MoH

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) says it deeply concerned about the rampant positive cases of COVID-19 among teachers and learners in schools across the country.

Executive director Aaron Chansa said in the past few days, the nation had witnessed many teachers and learners testing positive to Coronavirus.

He said NAQEZ had not seen corresponding and serious measures to combat the spread and contraction of the virus.

“At this critical time in the struggle against the virus, we still see overcrowded classes, schools without sanitisers, schools without desks and learning institutions without infra-red thermometers,” Chansa said. “This current scenario in most schools is dangerous and a clear fertile ground for COVID-19.”

Chansa called upon the Ministry of Finance to seriously fund the Ministry of General Education for schools to be well resourced with COVID-19 preventive items.

“We need the Ministry of General Education to immediately fund schools in order for them to buy desks and sanitisers. We further call for measures that would allow teachers to report for work only when needed,” he said. “This will decongest staffrooms and help to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus.”

Chansa said due to the Coronavirus, the need for more teachers especially in rural areas had become a must.

“At the moment, the few teachers we have in these schools cannot manage the crisis. The Ministry of Higher Education must immediately interrogate the Covid situation in universities and colleges in an effort to find ways of stopping further spreading of the Coronavirus among students. The situation in these higher learning institutions is worrying too,” he said.

Chansa said NAQEZ was disappointed that the Ministry of Health had allowed some schools to flout COVID-19 preventive measures in the sense that the ministry had not taken deliberate steps to ascertain the extent of the spread of the virus and to enforce adherence to preventive measures in schools.

He asked the Ministry of Health to conduct serious inspections and tests in schools to ascertain the extent of infections among teachers and learners.

“Without doing this important exercise, it will be impossible to curtail the virus in schools. While closing schools can have further fundamental academic negatives, doing so will become inevitably necessary if teachers and learners are not assured of safety,” said Chansa.