Kambwili fails to open defence in defamation of the President case

PF CADRE Chishimba Kambwili yesterday failed to open defence in a matter where he is accused of calling President Edgar Lungu a ‘dog’ , on the pretext that he was diagnosed with malaria.

Recently, Kambwili was in Chinsali district in Muchinga Province campaigning for the PF on different radio stations where he labelled the UPND as a tribal party.

In this case Kambwili is facing a charge of defamation of the President.

It is alleged that on August 26 and 27, 2019, Kambwili with intent to bring the President’s name into contempt, hatred and ridicule alleged that President Lungu whom he referred to as a ‘dog’ was moving aimlessly and would visit any country wherever he was invited.

Kambwili said the ‘dog’ used to reside in Chawama and after being given an opportunity to be in ‘ste’ (State House) it wanted to explore the whole world when people were scrambling for mealie-meal which was pegged at K150.00.

When the matter came up for opening of defence before Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale, Kambwili’s surety Kwangu Mukupa said the former traveled to Chinsali, he was diagnosed with malaria and was given a seven-day bed rest.

“He called me on Sunday and gave me a sick note,” Mukuka said.

But the sick note which was issued to Kambwili had no date, forcing the court to question whether it was authentic.

Mukupa told the court that Kambwili might have visited the hospital either on Friday or Saturday.

State advocate Charity Bauleni said she could not object as the court had taken note of the concerns she was about to raise in relation to the date.

At the last sitting, Kambwili could not defend himself owing to letters which were being sent to the National Prosecutions Authority to have the matter discontinued, which are yet to be determined by the prosecution.

Sources told The Mast that there were attempts by Daniel Nyati who is the complainant on behalf of the State to have the matter withdrawn.

According to the Zambian laws, a matter that is commenced through an arrest can only be discontinued by the Director of Public Prosecutions, unlike under section 90 of the Criminal Procedure Code where a complainant is allowed to discontinue the case.

Magistrate Mwale reluctantly adjourned the matter to July 27 this year.