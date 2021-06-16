Let’s deal with alcoholism

CHIPATA Diocese communications director Fr Andrew Chenjelani Phiri says alcoholism retards development in society.
“Those of you who have not yet started drinking beer, I advise you not to start. It’s better you start something else like playing football than beer. What is bad is that even women are also into alcohol like men. We have high regard for women and it doesn’t look good to see them drink alcohol like men,” he said in a sermon on Sunday. “It is sad that beer drinking has become the way of life for some people. My fellow leaders, things have gone to another level and people drink beer during funerals so that they mourn properly. Surely, can’t you mourn me if I die? Does it require you to drink beer so that you mourn me properly? Some women have a habit of taking beer to their colleagues when they have funerals so that they drink during the funeral. This is bad and it should stop. For you who are in school, beer drinking is not a certificate that you are trying to obtain but you should concentrate on your education. In some villages, some teachers are popular because of beer drinking and the debt which they have for beer. Our country will not go anywhere if alcoholism is taking centre stage. If you want to see an extremely poverty-stricken home, go to a real drunkard’s home. Some drunkards go to the extent of selling some household properties because they want to buy beer. We pray for families that are into alcohol to stop and concentrate on other important things. We have to accept Jesus and walk with him.”
Alcoholism is indeed taking centre stage in our country. It is worrying that even politicians tend to pay youths and other cadres with alcohol during mobilisations or as an inducement to commit violence!
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that drinking too much alcohol can harm your health. It warns that in the short term, excessive alcohol use can lead to motor vehicle crashes, falls, drownings, and burns. It can also lead to among others violence, including homicide, suicide, sexual assault, and intimate partner violence, alcohol poisoning and risky sexual behaviours which can result in unintended pregnancy or sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV. Over time, excessive alcohol use can lead to development of chronic diseases and other serious problems including: high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, and digestive problems. It lists cancer of the breast, mouth, throat, esophagus, voice box, liver, colon, and rectum. Also weakening of the immune system, increasing the chances of getting sick, learning and memory problems, including dementia and poor school performance, depression and anxiety to social problems that include family problems, job-related problems and unemployment.
To tell someone they are an alcoholic is cruel, for it shames them profoundly: it is always shameful to have to acknowledge that you are not free, but rather a slave to your lower impulses. But to leave someone in a state of slavery is more cruel and, in the end, will greatly increase the sum of human misery. When anyone, a family member, a parent, teacher, priest, chief even president, drinks too much, that has to be confronted, and the sooner the better. There can be no solution to this or to anything else without acknowledgement of the truth.
As Dr Kenneth Kaunda once stated, “I have condemned drunkenness before. I condemn it now as a cancer seriously eating into the bone and flesh of the nation – something deplorable – something to be abhorred.”
Right now, we have a lot of workers, both in public and private service, whose pay slips are in negative because of excessive beer drinking. Abuse of any substance leads to misery, and eventually death. So many people have lost their lives because of alcoholism, and this has cost the nation a lot of valuable human resource. So, as we indulge in beer drinking, we should draw limits as to how much we can consume. Let’s not allow beer to consume us!
CHIPATA Diocese communications director Fr Andrew Chenjelani Phiri says alcoholism retards development in society.
“Those of you who have not yet started drinking beer, I advise you not to start. It’s better you start something else like playing football than beer. What is bad is that even women are also into alcohol like men. We have high regard for women and it doesn’t look good to see them drink alcohol like men,” he said in a sermon on Sunday. “It is sad that beer drinking has become the way of life for some people. My fellow leaders, things have gone to another level and people drink beer during funerals so that they mourn properly. Surely, can’t you mourn me if I die? Does it require you to drink beer so that you mourn me properly? Some women have a habit of taking beer to their colleagues when they have funerals so that they drink during the funeral. This is bad and it should stop. For you who are in school, beer drinking is not a certificate that you are trying to obtain but you should concentrate on your education. In some villages, some teachers are popular because of beer drinking and the debt which they have for beer. Our country will not go anywhere if alcoholism is taking centre stage. If you want to see an extremely poverty-stricken home, go to a real drunkard’s home. Some drunkards go to the extent of selling some household properties because they want to buy beer. We pray for families that are into alcohol to stop and concentrate on other important things. We have to accept Jesus and walk with him.”
Alcoholism is indeed taking centre stage in our country. It is worrying that even politicians tend to pay youths and other cadres with alcohol during mobilisations or as an inducement to commit violence!
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that drinking too much alcohol can harm your health. It warns that in the short term, excessive alcohol use can lead to motor vehicle crashes, falls, drownings, and burns. It can also lead to among others violence, including homicide, suicide, sexual assault, and intimate partner violence, alcohol poisoning and risky sexual behaviours which can result in unintended pregnancy or sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV. Over time, excessive alcohol use can lead to development of chronic diseases and other serious problems including: high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, and digestive problems. It lists cancer of the breast, mouth, throat, esophagus, voice box, liver, colon, and rectum. Also weakening of the immune system, increasing the chances of getting sick, learning and memory problems, including dementia and poor school performance, depression and anxiety to social problems that include family problems, job-related problems and unemployment.
To tell someone they are an alcoholic is cruel, for it shames them profoundly: it is always shameful to have to acknowledge that you are not free, but rather a slave to your lower impulses. But to leave someone in a state of slavery is more cruel and, in the end, will greatly increase the sum of human misery. When anyone, a family member, a parent, teacher, priest, chief even president, drinks too much, that has to be confronted, and the sooner the better. There can be no solution to this or to anything else without acknowledgement of the truth.
As Dr Kenneth Kaunda once stated, “I have condemned drunkenness before. I condemn it now as a cancer seriously eating into the bone and flesh of the nation – something deplorable – something to be abhorred.”
Right now, we have a lot of workers, both in public and private service, whose pay slips are in negative because of excessive beer drinking. Abuse of any substance leads to misery, and eventually death. So many people have lost their lives because of alcoholism, and this has cost the nation a lot of valuable human resource. So, as we indulge in beer drinking, we should draw limits as to how much we can consume. Let’s not allow beer to consume us!