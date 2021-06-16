LUNGU, HH ON CLOUD NINE…are not seeing danger in their out of touch campaign messages – Costa

THE PF and UPND should ask themselves why the Socialist Party has adopted over 80 women of the 156 seats, says Costa Mwansa in a television commentary – Diamond Insight – on Monday.

Mwansa, chief executive officer of Zambia’s leading private television station – Diamond TV, says the PF and UPND should ask themselves why many political parties such as the Socialist Party have managed to field candidates in almost all the 156 constituencies in Zambia.

“Although 16 candidates have entered the presidential race in the August 12, 2021 general elections, we can’t safely say the two contestants that stand out as favorites are the PF and UPND. Those who are politically alive and are keenly following the political campaign after one month know that President Edgar Lungu of the Patriotic Front and his main rival Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND are frontrunners. The two leaders are not even hiding their excitement as they are on cloud nine,” he said. “This is despite the suspension of the political rallies by the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the police because of COVID-19 and the violence which has taken precedence over sound manifesto messages. Well, they have motivation, but from the ear on the ground, Pride Comes Before the fall. While the Patriotic Front is in the overdrive doing ‘Sonta Epo Wabomba’; the success only appears in the infrastructure, missing the target called the kitchen. Mr President Sir, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, there are a lot of empty pockets among the Zambian majority. We are alive to your counsel that hard work will produce returns of money in the pocket, but this cash doing rounds is only in your members called cadres who a few months ago were not so boisterous. Even when they were asked about their sudden wealth, the zero to hero PF cadres failed to point at the projects they had undertaken. This is the reason we are saying there is a mismatch between ‘Sonta Epo Wabomba’ and more money in the pockets of the ordinary Zambians,” observes Mwansa. “On the other hand, the UPND and their leader Hakainde Hichilema appear to have spotted disparities in the PF campaigns between infrastructure and the empty pockets and are in the celebratory mood of the aftermath of the August 12 elections. But let us allow Zambians to ask themselves whether there are solutions the UPND are offering to take over the reigns of power. All we are hearing is that President Edgar Lungu and the PF should pack and go without any discernible solution to the hungered empty pockets. The two major political parties should ask themselves whether they are not seeing any danger in their out-of-touch campaign messages.”