NKANA ON TIGHT ROPE

TODAY could be Nkana’s defining moment in as far as staying in the MTN/FAZ Super League is concerned when they take on Zanaco in a rescheduled week 28 match at Sunset stadium.

Nkana are in danger of being relegated to the Eden University-sponsored National Division One League if they lose any of their remaining three fixtures, starting with today’s game.

The game is much more complicated for Nkana, more so that Zanaco sit in second position on the log and are looking to consolidate their position in order to play in the CAF Champions League next season.

But Zanaco, with 53 points, have not yet guaranteed Champions League spot as they face close competition from third placed Red Arrows on 49 points, fourth placed Lusaka Dynamos, and fifth placed Kabwe Warriors who have 47 points apiece.

All the three teams below Zanaco can actually ‘usurp’ the second position if the latter fails to win at least two of their remaining games and any of these CAF continental contenders win their remaining games.

And that’s what makes this afternoon’s match an intriguing encounter.

Nkana on the other hand have 37 points in 16th position, and they know that nothing but victory will see them take their survival wire where they have to battle against 15th placed Indeni on 38 points and not-so-safe Nkwazi and Power Dynamos in the final two games.

Meanwhile, ‘Team Kopala’ Buildcon will be looking to topple Red Arrows from fourth position with a win over Nkwazi to assert themselves as a true Continental football contender.

Buildcon have 46 points and will be level on points with Arrows, but the former has a superior goal difference.

The top four-finish will be just as interesting and fierce as the battle for survival at the bottom in the remaining two games.