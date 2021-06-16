PF outspends others on campaign billboards

THE Patriotic Front have spent K2.9 million on 208 billboards mounted around Lusaka with the Socialist Party coming in second on K864,000 for 70 Billboards, Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has revealed.

UPND and Democratic party have only spent K648,000 on 24 Billboards and K108,000 respectively.

Giving the update on the election monitoring process and estimate spending on campaign activities of political parties, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe said his organisation was monitoring the cost of campaign activities to estimate of how much political parties were spending on trying to convince the electorate to vote for them.

“As part of our long-term monitoring of the electoral process, including the campaign activities of political parties, TI-Z has been using proxy indicators to estimate the level of campaign spending towards the 2021 general elections by political parties. This monitoring of the cost of campaign activities is meant to give Zambians a rough estimate of how much political parties are spending on trying to convince the electorate to vote for them, and will ultimately inform our ongoing advocacy on the pertinent issue of political party financing in Zambia,” he said. “To kick off this aspect of our 2021 elections project, we focused on four political parties namely the PF, the UPND, the Socialist Party and the Democratic Party, and how much these spent on billboard advertisements. To get the estimates, we collected information about the cost of advertising on billboards from different advertising agencies, and then went round to identify as many as we could of the four parties’ billboards in Lusaka.”

Nyambe said TIZ was for the idea that the advocacy interventions on political parties financing would help be appreciated by citizens.

He added that TIZ continued the analysis of campaign activities of different political parties.

“It is now our pleasure to present our preliminary estimations of what these parties spent towards billboard advertisement within the City of Lusaka only,” said Nyambe. “Our data collection revealed that for the month of May 2021 only, the PF had at least 208 billboards, the Socialist Party had at least 70, the UPND at least 24 and the Democratic Party at least four billboards across the City of Lusaka. Based on this quantity survey and pricing information obtained from advertising agencies for various sizes of billboards, it has been estimated that the PF spent about K2.9 million on billboard advertisement for the month of May only, followed by the Socialist Party which spent about K864,000. The UPND spent around K648,000 while the Democratic Party spent about K108,000. Again, we reiterate that this is only for the month of May, and focusing only on Lusaka.”