Tax in the manifestos: PF and UPND in review Part 1

[By Kennedy Nakoonje Munyandi]

Ahead of the 2021 Presidential and General Elections, most of the participating political parties have released their campaign manifestos.

As individual citizens, we are interested to know how the policies of a political party, once elected, would better our individual lives. At professional level, we are also interested to know what improvements (or harm) a political party could bring into our fields of specialisation if elected into government.

In light of the above, I look at these political manifestos from both a personal and professional perspective. This article seeks to discuss the latter and gives a tax professional insight of the manifestos. Of special interest, of course, are the manifestos of the two major political parties – the Patriotic Front (PF) and the United Party for National Development (UPND).

The PF Manifesto

One of the election promises on taxation that is contained in the PF Manifesto is that the party will introduce what they are calling a “local content allowance”, in order to increase the participation of Zambians in the local economy. This promise comes as a surprise to me. This is so because the allowance in question was actually already introduced in the previous budget and it became effective as of January 2021. It is rather strange that the party is promising to do something that is already policy.

Another election promise of the PF is that they will maintain the low tax rate on income from agriculture in order to enhance food production. It is correct that income from agricultural activities has for a long time been taxed at a lower rate of 10 per cent (previously 15 per cent). The policy objective here, as their Manifesto also says, is to enhance food production. The obvious question is: has there been an increase in food production over the years and, if so, is this increase directly attributable to the reduced tax rate? The answer to the second question is most probably “no”. This is partly because there are certain other provisions in the tax laws that aren’t working in tandem with this set policy objective. These provisions do the opposite of what the preferential tax treatment is intended to achieve. Similar conflicting provisions exist in respect of the mining sector. One provision would say that we need to give this and that incentive to the sector to attract and retain capital, but another provision would do quite the opposite by encouraging capital repatriation. Therefore, the PF could instead have sought to ensure that our tax laws are in full sync with the government policy objectives, rather than making a mere commitment to retain policies that aren’t functioning in line with a set economic policy objective. A tax incentive that does not result in the realisation of a desired economic benefit is a worst of money.

Further, the PF promises to prioritise the granting of investment tax credits as opposed to granting tax holidays. I must say that this approach is the recommended best practice and I am one of the many advisors that have made this recommendation to government in the past. But when you read further in the PF Manifesto, you will note that the party also promises to “provide appropriate tax breaks” in order to allow Zambian companies to be competitive. So, the party that is promising to move away from tax breaks in preference to investment tax credits is also promising to grant more tax breaks. This confusion might be a reflection that the party hasn’t fully digested the tax incentives issues and perhaps, in general, the taxation issues that the country is faced with. Considering the resources at the party’s disposal, being a party in government, this is rather surprising.

Finally, the PF highlights the fact that the party has over the last 10 years increased the tax-free income threshold from K1,000 (rebased) per month to K4,000 per month (Note: the correct figure for the latter is actually K3,300). On face value, this may seem true. But in real terms, when you consider inflation, it isn’t the case. According to the Bank of Zambia (BOZ) historical exchange rates, as of April 2011, the dollar to kwacha exchange rate was about K4,709 (or 4.7 in terms of the rebased currency). That is, the 2011 exempt threshold of K1,000 was equivalent to USD212.77. On the other hand, the exempt threshold of K3,300 that is in effect from January 2021 translates to USD156.40, at the then prevailing BOZ exchange rate of K21.1 to a dollar. This means that, in real terms, the monthly tax-free income threshold has been reduced over this 10-year period by an incredible 26 per cent from USD212.77 in 2011 to USD 156.40 in 2021. That is, the government did not actually remove any low-income earners from the tax bracket. To the contrary, it added more of them into the tax system and also pushed to higher tax brackets or rates those individuals who were already in tax-paying positions. Economists refer to this phenomenon as “bracket creep”. In simple terms, it is a situation whereby individuals are made to pay higher taxes by virtue of inflation and not increase in income. You might agree that this results in “less money in your pocket”, in contrast with the “more money in your pocket” party slogan or promise.

The UPND Manifesto

The major deficiency of the UPND Manifesto is that it is lacking in detail, especially the ‘how’. The party plays it safe by making general promises, such as to “develop revenue mobilisation systems both at sub-national and national government level”, “target revenue mobilisation efforts away from income on individuals and corporations more to consumption taxes and property taxes”, do an “overall broadening of the tax base to lower individual burden”, “reform the personal income tax regime by removing several regressive elements that favour high-income taxpayers”, “streamline tax incentives to make it [sic] more effective, targeted and seal potential tax leakages” and “address the proliferation of regulatory and licensing fees”.

These election promises leave a voter to wonder and ask: how and what exactly will they do? It must be mentioned though that the manifesto does indicate that the above tax reforms will be implemented “in line with our domestic revenue mobilisation strategy”. It might seem therefore that the party has a separate more detailed working document on the subject. If so, it would be useful if this and other similar working documents were made available to the public. If otherwise, the party risks going into government without fully understanding the taxation challenges that lie ahead.

Conclusion

Readers can discern, from the foregoing, that the tax professional in me isn’t convinced that both manifestos of the two major political parties have outlined enough targetable tax plans or commitments by which we could hold the winner to account once in office. It seems that the two parties, sadly, do not have campaign issues on the subject.

Why does it matter that they should have a revenue mobilisation strategy, you might ask? Well, tax revenue is the lifeblood of any country. Therefore, it is better that political parties first compete on who has a better strategy than competing on which party is more creditworthy (to get us into more debt) or who can get a debt write-off faster.

This is not to suggest all the focus should be on taxation and that the other areas of the economy should be forgotten. But it is important that every political party sets among its top priorities the need to put in place a good revenue strategy.

I shudder to think that other professionals might have a similar finding too – that they would read these manifestos and come out as empty handed as I did. Lack of tangible plans or differences in ideologies is partly what results in campaigns that aren’t issue-based. It is what degenerates our campaigns into: who has a more militant following that can beat us all into voting for their party; who is seen in church more frequently; who has the means to hire the best musicians for a campaign song that would make us all, in a drunken stupor, dance our way into the voting booth; or who has picked a prettier running-mate. Surely, these and other similar factors should be irrelevant, especially for a country that is at political, social and economic crossroads like ours is now.

In order for me not to be a mere armchair critic, in Part 2 of this article I will endeavour to highlight some of the tax issues that the political parties could have considered and addressed in their manifestos.

But it is not too late for the political parties themselves, especially the two major ones, to find and engage thinkers who can identify the real issues (and not just on taxation) that face our country and propose solutions. Give us something imwe!

The Author is the proprietor of Munyandi InterTax Advisory Services (MiTAX), an international and domestic tax law specialist firm. He can be contacted via e-mail: infomitax21@gmail.com, Facebook: www.facebook.com/MiTAX2021, or WhatsApp:+260 76 203 1514.