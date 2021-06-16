Unpacking M&E with Dr. Kanyamuna: the Edgar Lungu-Led Govt has not performed – Part 3

THE Edgar Lungu-led government has not performed! This is according to results of the Mid-Term Evaluation of the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP 2017-2021). In 2014, Zambia, through the then Ministry of Finance and National Planning launched the first ever National Planning and Budgeting Policy which clearly harmonised the national development planning cycle and the electoral (political) cycle. So, the five-year political cycle was aligned to the five-year national development planning cycle. For that reason, Zambia had elections in August 2016 with a five-year political tenure of office running up until 2021 and accordingly, the country, led by President Edgar Lungu, developed the 7NDP also to be implemented from 2017 to 2021. Therefore, when I conclude that the Edgar Lungu-led PF government has neither performed nor positively changed the development fortunes of Zambia, I am making a very fair assessment and condemnation of the PF regime socio-economically. Equally, it is also in order for every well-meaning Zambian to be very angry and harsh with the Edgar Lungu-led government. Zambia needs to fight the high poverty levels which today stand at over 60 per cent but the PF regime has not demonstrated seriousness to alleviate the people’s sufferings with the befitting commitment and tenacity.

In my article last week, I demonstrated how the Edgar Lungu-led government lamentably did not perform positively at Mid-Term of the 7NDP under the Diversified and Export-Oriented Agriculture Sector Outcome of Pillar I, the Economic Diversification and Job creation. I took time to undertake an in-depth interrogation of the performance of the Outcome and showed how regime had not assisted Zambia to pursue a desired development path. The majority of Zambians today are living in abject poverty and dire need of services to enhance basic human conditions. Just for your noting, Pillar 1 has nine (9) Developmental Outcomes and last week I shared on the Diversified and Export-Oriented Agriculture Sector. Today, let me demonstrate further, using results of the Mid-Term Evaluation of our own 7NDP (2017-2021), an NDP solely developed and implemented by the Edgar Lungu-led PF government. This should be a matter of interest to every Zambian who desires to see a hopeful nation with a thriving populace, not a dying and sickened one as the case is currently under the Edgar Lungu-led PF regime.

Today, I am sharing on the performance of two outcomes, a diversified and export-oriented mining sector and a diversified tourism sector. For the volume of production of minerals indicator, the performance was not pleasing at Mid-Term. Volume of production of Gemstones (emeralds/beryl) kg as well as amethyst, quartz, garnet, aquamarine/kg had an ‘off track’ performance status at Mid-Term. Similarly, the volume of production of Industrial minerals (MT) was ‘off track’ too. The only ‘on track’ performance was recorded under the Base metals (MT) and Precious minerals (kg). Further, an ‘off track’ performance was recorded for many other indicators under this outcome. These include the percentage change in volume of production of minerals (i.e. Industrial minerals); and the percentage of active artisanal and small-scale mines of the total licensed (Emeralds, Copper & Gold). Worse off, the Mid-Term Evaluation was unable to measure the entire indicator of ‘percentage of artisanal and small-scale miners trading through the established mechanism’ for gemstones, industrial minerals and precious minerals due to none availability of data. This must be unacceptable in a well performing government that is serious about pursuing and achieving transformational development. Under the Edgar Lungu-led government, data and statistical regime has been as worse as the national development performance itself. This needs to stop because the country needs to plan, implement, measure and improve re-currying interventions using evidence. This is what I have always preached – the Results-Based Management (RBM) approach and adoption of monitoring and evaluation (M&E) tools to transform nations and development organisations. Therefore, even with the above poor performing Zambian economy under the Diversified and Export-Oriented Mining Sector, the Mid-Term Review rated the Outcome as only ‘Partially on Track’.

As if the above was not enough, the Edgar Lungu-led PF government performed worse under the ‘Diversified Tourism Sector Outcome’. To that effect, the overall Outcome Rating for this Outcome was a straight ‘Off Track’. For me, this is what every Zambian should not take lightly a regime that was voted into office to deliver or emancipate masses from abject poverty. This in my own view should be the basis upon which citizens of Zambia must completely divorce themselves from a regime that has not helped to improve the lives of the majority. Citizens must not compromise with such a Government led by a crop of leaders that have evidently failed to perform. The country is hurting socio-economically. This is not a story from beer-drinking halls and other places of leisure. It is about real life sufferings that require real change by a team of leaders who have the correct know-how and stamina to govern as well as transformational moral standing in life. Zambia needs a resolved leadership in knowledge-base and love for the people. This can never be the Edgar Lungu-led PF Government (unless they pass through incarnation). We have tried it and the country is sinking freely not only under the 7NDP, but under the entire PF regime leadership since 2011 elections.

Lest I be cited for my anger on the worst performing Zambian economy, let me continue to lay bare my evidence, again from the Mid-Term Review of the 7NDP. But do not miss my point, I am very annoyed with the continued worsening living standards of the Zambians everywhere—in urban and rural Zambia. ‘Off track’ was the overall rating for the entire Diversified Tourism Sector Outcome. It was an ‘all-off track’ performance for the ‘Number of new private investments into the Northern Circuit’; ‘Number of new private investments into the Southern Circuit’ and indeed for the ‘Number of heritage sites developed across the country’ indicators. Annual percentage increase of international tourist arrivals: Leisure/holiday (percent) (partially on track); Conference (per cent) (off track); and Business per cent (off track). Similarly, Average spending for leisure tourism per tourist visit: International-leisure/holiday (thousand

(USD) (partially on track); and Domestic-leisure/holiday (thousand (USD) (off track). The indicator on the ‘Average length of stay purpose and by type of tourist’ also performed poorly: International-leisure/holiday (days) (partially on track); and Domestic-leisure/holiday (days) (off track). Lastly but critical to the Zambian economy and to fellow citizens, the indictor of ‘Annual tourism earnings from leisure tourism by type of tourist’ also did not perform desirably: International-leisure/holiday (million USD) (partially on track). Miraculously, the Mid-Term Review recorded an ‘on track’ performance for this indicator under the ‘Domestic-leisure/holiday (million USD)’. This to me was a biblical miracle of ‘Capernaum’ by our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. But behold! We have a huge problem under the Edgar Lungu-led PF Government because this very Developmental Outcome (a Diversified Tourism Sector) was overally rated ‘OFF TRACK’ at Mid-Term.

In Part 4 next week, I will further demonstrate the Zambian problem some more so that we all know the status we are in as an economy. I am using evidence as captured by a scientifically generated study – the Mid-Term Review of the 7NDP. I am not sharing these national development matters for jokes or for the sake of it. This generation – my generation must rethink how we have been running ourselves over the decades. Let us all and collectively place a high premium on quality leadership – political leadership especially and emancipate ourselves for once by electing serious teams with skills and love for the people. Thieves and leaders who dine and wine on our heads must at all cost be rejected in a democratic way. Aluta continua (struggle continues) for a better Zambia to be determined by ourselves.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm/SM