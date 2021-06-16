UPND will expanding social cash transfer net – Bwalya

THE UPND says it has noted with concern the continuous culture of deception by the PF government around the management of social cash transfer remittances to vulnerable groups in our country.

Presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, in a statement, refuted what he called desperate claims by the PF regime that the UPND intends to suspend the delivery of social cash transfer to those who need this crucial social lifeline.

“On the contrary, the UPND is disappointed that the PF regime have continued to swindle social cash transfer recipients by delivering K150 per recipient per month, when recipients will be entitled to at least K500 per month under the UPND administration,” he said.

Bwalya informed social cash transfer recipients that the PF have no ability or capacity to continue paying the K150 per month beyond August.

He said what the PF was doing now is a mere stunt meant to hoodwink those on social cash transfer into voting for the current ruling party.

Bwalya reminded social cash transfer recipients that the reason the PF government cannot pay them a minimum K500 per month is because donor support towards social cash transfer was withdrawn after the theft of over US $ 4million of donor money by PF government officials.

“We wish to assure social cash transfer recipients that the UPND administration will commit itself to uplifting the welfare of the most vulnerable by expanding the social cash transfer safety net for those who need it the most,” said Bwalya.