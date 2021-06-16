Zangena, but zangena late

[By Michael B Munyimba]

Just as I owe no one any apology for doing my work, I will equally owe no one no apology if I throw stones at anyone’s roof that delays to pay me for the execution of my solicited duty.

Even God Himself did not forget to add that stern warning to His teachings in His holy book, the Bible, in which He made it categorically clear that “pay the labourer his dues before his sweat dried’’. But how did we come to find ourselves in this sad situation? I was just entering a local bar last week in my vicinity when I bumped into a group of young, local lads in the security forces inside.

“Aah…bamudala epo mwaba, tamumoneka shino nshiku (Hey, big man, so you are around, you are rarely seen these days)”, one of them shouted as we exchanged our ‘new normal’ greetings of clenched fists. I was almost tempted to lie that I had actually travelled to the sun with the NASA boys in America. But looking at how they respect me, I refrained and just said that I preferred watching cartoons at home these days to roaming around bars.

I was still standing there exchanging ‘preliminary talks’ with them when suddenly, one of them screamed, “Zangena! Guys, Zangena!” he shouted excitedly while waving his neat Samsung Galaxy phone in their faces. Suddenly, all six of them were now so much alert, each one searching their pockets and fishing out their lamyas (phones) which they were all excitedly and simultaneously pressing with bulgy, drunken eyes glued to those screens.

At first, I didn’t understand this whole ‘Zangena’ meaning, because after spending so many years far away from Zambia, I must admit I’m still struggling to catch up with the local vocabulary. I was totally lost, until one civilian guy in their company whispered to me and said, “Bafola ma soja!” Then the jubilation began, the celebration, the commotion! Some people in the bar began clapping, while whistles echoed from one corner, triggering even greater excitement among our friends in uniform. They leaped on the dance floor and proved to all that apart from firing weapons, they had other skills too. And before I knew it, one of them had dragged me to the bar counter, pressing his phone buttons viciously and excitedly, in what I think was an electronic money transaction. He had ordered some Black Label, a Jameson bottle ( iyo taishala ni new culture) and ciders in advance, just in case nearby ladies, who already were throwing keen glances, joined the ‘faculty of alcohol blasting’.

That’s how I found myself spending the night away, drinking our heads off – and the entire talk was on how pleased and grateful they were that they had finally been paid their salaries – several days after their designated pay date! I’m still not sure how I got back home, but as I lay on my ‘impasa’ (reed mat) hours later, it got me thinking; what the hell was this? It was like getting paid when one worked for government was a big favour and miracle, such that when it happened, it called for ‘thanks giving’, like one felt so lucky such that one felt forever grateful!

As my head began to clear, and as I thought deeply about it all, about this whole late ;zangena’ thing, I realised it was actually not a joking matter, but a serious irregularity by government. But why? And that question jammed my radar. Why should teachers, nurses, policemen or soldiers, doctors and other civil servants ‘apologise’ for getting paid on time after executing their duties?

Just recently, doctors had threatened to put their tools down for not being paid for over six months, placing the lives of thousands of patients in critical danger. There is no single month that these dedicated government servants have been paid in time, it always has to be way after their time. There was a time when, after paying civil servants, some senior government official and politician literally called a press conference to brag about the ‘excellent’ work his government was doing; telling even the international media that they had ‘sacrificed’ so much to pay these guys because they were an understanding bunch. Amazing!

Why should they make civil servants feel guilty for getting paid, or for demanding salaries they have laboured for? Some of these hard workers will actually breakdown and cry in their homes in the middle of the night ‘apologising’ for getting paid and asking God to ‘forgive’ them for complaining when their salaries were delayed – or should we say illegally withheld, because that’s what it actually is. Thousands of council workers go without pay for months – others even years, 3,000 seperatees / retirees have still not been paid their benefits three decades down the line. They have become so weary of begging government to release their funds that they may soon resort to throwing stones and beating any government official who comes forth to lie and give them false promises.

Now, all this is happening while millions are being thrown away at musicians blubbering specially woven lullabies of praise to the pay master. Other millions are being dished out to trigger-happy cadres with special assignments to beat, lynch or stone innocent citizens with opposing views and opposition leaders who are merely exercising their rights. More millions are also freely distributed to drunkards they call the youth for the infamous ‘youth empowerment’, with still more millions going to marketeers and rural women to whom they dispense free mealie meal, chickens and kalulus (rabbits), and bicycles to desperate chiefs, not for any other reason but for soliciting votes for the August 12 elections!

Today, I don’t want to dwell on heinous scandals committed by those in power such as the issue of fire tenders, the disappearance of millions of kwachas at Ministry of Health or the buying and distribution of expired drugs and condoms, or the harassment and silencing of some independent media houses because enough has already been said. Today, my issue is on delayed or unpaid salaries of civil servants. Yes, salaries and terminal benefits of loved ones who diligently served this country for countless years, yet whose life time dues they laid their hope on for the continued survival of their families those running this country have heartlessly and illegally refused to release to them.

And as I lay on that reed mat of mine that evening, trying to fully recount the events that took place earlier at that bar, I slowly began to realise that this country could be the only one in half of this planet that does not respect not just labour laws, but entire human rights in essence. If the employment Act states that my salary will be paid on the last day of each month, why should it reflect on the 38th day on which I didn’t even expect? Why should it now be a game of chance, where every minute of every day after my ‘presumed’ or ‘alleged’ pay day should be spent checking my account, hoping against all hope and desperately praying to God that He helps me find my money tucked there? And each time my phone vibrates I have to jump with excitement and a pounding heart, thinking and hoping it’s a message from my bank notifying me that zangena. And cursing innocent ‘galufriends’ and spouses when I check and realise with grave disappointment that it were only them sending greeting messages and not my bank.

If you are not sure when my salary will be paid, let that be clear in my letter of appointment and state something like, “Suspect (not expect) your salary to be paid 28 days or beyond after the last day of each month…”, yes, let me know so I don’t die of heart attack expecting a salary that never comes on my pay day. Or else, I will one day throw stones on your roof for making my family and concubines go hungry on my purported pay day.

Those in charge of government payrolls and all preparatory documents for workers’ salaries should begin doing that from day one of each month, way in advance before the pay day – starting from ministers coming down to Accountant General, permanent secretaries, chief accountants and all the finance lads who know bank routines. They should not just sit in those luxury offices that are only short of jacuzis, playing cards on their laptops due to boredom! Stories of this one was late to sign this and that, or that official was out of the country on the day he was supposed to authorise this and that are junk excuses. Why didn’t he do that before he left?

Salaries are the only reason people report for work, not because they love anyone there. And as such, should be made key consideration for them to be dispensed right on time, not tomorrow or yesterday but on the stipulated date and day. Do you feel good seeing secretaries and typists in the typing pool drinking ‘zigolo’ with ’impwa’ at lunch time on pay day? Or seeing teachers and policemen being beaten by their neighbours for delaying to settle their chicken and kachasu debts?

Tell me, Mr Government, do you feel good seeing your poor workers always begging their landlords not to disgrace them by throwing and scattering their rags outside for failure to pay their rentals on time? Your salary is your right, you ought not beg anyone to pay you. Just like your retirement benefits, government is not doing you any favour by paying you – that is if they do, looking at this current inconsideration, the greed and corruption of the current amazing breed of politicians in the fore. But one day, soon, this country will be back on track under able and considerate leadership. Yaba, my phone is vibrating, ungadabwe zangena ka, odi nicheckinge, till next Wednesday, adios!

