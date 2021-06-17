Minifootball team hightens Africa Cup preps

MINIFOOTBALL National team has commenced its preparations ahead of next month’s continental competition.

Zambia was recently drawn in group D alongside Algeria, Libya and Gabon.

In an interview after Wednesday evening’s training session, team captain Suzyo Mwale said the group was tough but the team would fight hard.

“It’s a tough group; its our first time going to the Africa Cup. We are going to do our best with a lot of effort from the group stage till to the finals,” he said.

“We have nothing to fear, we are here training hard the same way they are doing. What we are doing in training is what we are going to do at the tournament, so what is needed is work hard and put a lot of concentration.”

Mwale vowed to make history for the country, expressing great confidence.

“As a team when we go there we need to work more than 100 per cent. We are the first team, we need to make history for the country. I know a lot of people are not giving us attention but when we come back with a cup we will be the talk of the town,” added Mwale.

“So, what is needed is team work, believe in ourselves and listen to what the coaches are saying and all the tactics.”

The 16-team continental indoor championship that is slated for Ibadan in Nigeria from July 8 t0 17 will also see the host, Senegal, Morocco and Djibouti slag it out in group A.

While group B has South Africa, Benin, Tunisia and Burkina Faso, to complete the draws is group C which pits defending champions Cote D’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana and Somalia.

The 10-day biennial tournament will see the top five teams qualify and represent Africa at the Ukraine 2022 Minifootball World Cup.