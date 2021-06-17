Twin Palm Secondary School boys testify in their murder case

A FORMER headboy at Twin Palm Secondary School Elvis Nsokolo has refuted assertions by the mother of late Kabulonga Boys school pupil Ryan Phiri that himself and other pupils were her son’s assailants.

This is in a matter where Nsokolo is jointly charged with three other juveniles aged between 16 and 18 for the alleged murder of Ryan Phiri on December 4, 2020 during a fight.

During trial, Ryan’s mother, Sharon Syambizi, told justice Sharon Newa that before breathing his last, her son informed her that he was attacked by Elvis Nsokolo and other pupils from Twin Palm Secondary School.

She said Ryan told her that he was beaten by a mob of Twin Palm Secondary School pupils with golf sticks and that he could only recognise Elvis, the headboy.

“He asked if he had his legs as he felt numb and I told him he was ok and asked him (Ryan) to rest and that we would follow his assailants when he recovered. I wanted to walk out of the ward but he stopped me and asked me to be at his bedside. I started capturing him so that I could keep evidence with hope that he would recover and sit his grade 12 exams,” Syambizi said.

“He started tossing in his bed and I noticed his feet had become cold. I run to the nurses to ask for stockings but they said they had none. I could not go and get him socks because he continued tossing in his bed.”

Syambizi told the court that Ryan messed up his beddings and a nurse noticed some blood in his stool to which she asked her colleagues if such was normal and they denied.

She said she was told to go outside to allow medical personnel attend to him.

She said she went back inside and found medical personnel had surrounded Ryan and they were conducting a cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him.

“I asked the doctors if he was ok but I was chased outside. Later one of the nurses told me that they had tried their best to resuscitate my son but their efforts proved futile and that he had died,” recounted Syambizi.

But in his defense, Nsokolo said on the material day, whilst at the assembly being addressed by Twin Palm Secondary School teachers about their grade 12 exams, pupils from Kabulonga Boys Secondary School started throwing stones at them.

He explained that 10 minutes later, the teachers released them and ordered them to go home.

Nsokolo said on his way home, some pupils from Kabulonga boys started following him and one of the pupils whom he identified as Vincent Ngoma got hold of him and punched him to which he retaliated.

The 19-year-old said following his retaliation, a scuffle ensued among the pupils from the two schools to which he escaped and went home.

Nsokolo said a few days later, police went to his house and requested that he gives a statement at Woodlands Police in relation to the fight which led to Ryan’s death.

He said after giving a statement, he was charged for murder and remanded in police custody.

During cross-examination by state advocate Victor Chongo, Nsokolo said pupils from Twin Palm Secondary School were approximately 60 while pupils from Kabulonga boys were about 30.

He confirmed that after Ngoma punched him, he retaliated but he was not aware that Ryan was part of the pupils from Kabulonga boys.

Nsokolo affirmed that he was the only one who was identified by Vincent Ngoma during an identification parade.

He confirmed that he was aware of the testimony by Ryan’s mother but he did not attack him.

And an 18-year-old told the court that on the date in question, he did not go to school as his mother asked him to go and collect results for his young brother on behalf of his father.

He said on December 14, his father informed him that police officers had called him and they requested that he gives a statement at Woodlands Police Station in relation to Ryan’s death.

“When we got there, I gave a statement and I was charged for murder and incarcerated,” said the 18-year-old.

During cross-examination, the juvenile said he was aware of the assembly where they would be briefed about the exams but he did not attend it because his mother instructed him to go an collect his younger brother’s school report.

He claimed that he did not witness any confusion in Malata compound.

When asked if his story was an afterthought, the 18-year-old denied.

According to the 16-year-old, Kabulonga boys pupils threw stones at their school on the material day and teachers told them to stay in school as they went to turn away the notorious pupils.

He said after the pupils from Kabulonga boys ran away, himself and other pupils decided to go home.

The 16-year-old told justice Newa that on his way home in Kabulonga teachers’ compound, he was apprehended by the police and taken to Woodlands Police Station.

He said he gave a statement of what transpired and was later charged with murder.

And a 17-year-old pupil claimed that whilst waiting for a bus at the junction on Twin Palm Road, he saw police officers in a van chasing after pupils from Twin Palm and Kabulonga boys.

He said the police directed everyone who was clad in a school uniform to go back to their respective schools to which himself and other pupils complied.

The 17-year-old said the police cautioned the pupils from Twin Palm Secondary School against violence and he was told to go back to the junction where he waited for a bus en-route to ZAF Twin Palm area.

At this point, the defense told justice Newa that they were closing their case as the accused would not call any witnesses.

They further indicated that they would rely on submissions filed at no case to answer stage.

The state also indicated that it would rely on the previous submissions it lodged before court.

Justice Newa adjourned the matter to July 20 for judgment.