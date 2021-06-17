ZACL awards NAC five-year lounge tender at KKIA

NATIONAL Aviation Services (NAS) and NAC2000 Corporation have been awarded a tender to operate an airport lounge in the new terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka.

The tender, issued by the Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL), is part of its effort to upgrade Zambia’s four international airports.

ZACL has committed US $360 million for the ongoing expansion at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA).

NAS is a leading airport services provider in emerging markets while NAC2000 Corporation is a key ground services company in Zambia.

KKIA is the largest in Zambia and has plans to serve as a hub for the region, according to a statement availed to The Mast yesterday.

“Currently, the airport has a capacity of two million passengers per annum, which is expected to increase once commissioned to between 4.2 to six million over a period of time,” the statement read. “The state-of-the-art terminal is scheduled for commissioning around August this year. Leading international airlines including Proflight Zambia, Air Tanzania, RwandAir, SA Airlink, Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates, CemAir and KLM in partnership with Kenya Airways operate out of this airport. The national carrier, Zambia Airways once operational will fly from this airport as well.”

The five-year tender includes building a 588 square metre exclusive departure lounge that would cater to all passengers travelling out of the airport in Lusaka.

“The lounge will offer a comfortable space for passengers to relax, enjoy a meal, or catch up on last-minute work before boarding their flight,” it stated. “The New Pearl lounge will be part of more than 50 lounges operated by NAS across its network in Africa, the Middle East and south Asia.”

Hassan El-Houry, the Group chief executive officer NAS, is elated about the development.

“We are proud to be trusted by ZACL for the first exclusive lounge at the new terminal in Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka. With the airport being the largest in the country, we will be serving at a hub for both domestic and international passengers travelling out of the country,” said El-Houry. “Utilising our lounge development and management experience, we look forward to delivering a lounge that will be on par with international standards around the globe.”

On the other hand, NAC2000 managing director Jonathan Lewis said: “we are excited to work with ZACL and proud to be the local partner with NAS, global experts in the airport lounge sector, to deliver a world class facility at the new KKIA.”