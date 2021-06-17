ZAF Commander urges peace in campaigns

ZAMBIA Air Force Commander Lieutenant General David Muma says it is important to ensure peace prevails in the country as it is in the midst of elections.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Eastern Province permanent secretary Veronica Mwiche on Tuesday, Lt Gen Muma, who was touring ZAF formations and units in the province, said he was glad to learn that there was stability in the province.

“As you are aware, we are in the midst of elections and it is important that we ensure that peace and security prevail in the country to ensure that people go and vote peacefully on 12th August,” he said. “The Commander-In-Chief of the Republican President [Edgar Lungu] has emphasised this point over and over again to ensure that peace and security remains at the core even during this period.”

Lt Gen Muma said he was also addressing ZAF personnel on the need for them to remain professional and loyal to the government of the day.

“It’s our duty as men and women in uniform to remain loyal to the Commander-In-Chief and his government of the day and for them to remain out of politics because us as men and women, ours is to ensure peace and security, that is our business,” he said.

Lt Gen Muma said ZAF was looking forward to partnering with the provincial administration in ensuring peace and security prevails in the province and also for economic development.

And Mwiche said the provincial administration was working very well with the provincial joint operations committee which ZAF is part of.

She said she was happy with Lt Gen Muma’s emphasis on the need for peace and tranquility before, during and after the polls.