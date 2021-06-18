I’ll not break or give up, says Mwansa after PF govt grabs his mine

GOVERNMENT has cancelled the mining licence for Innovative Mining Limited, a company owned by ZED president Ernest Mwansa.

Mwansa disclosed to The Mast that the cancellation is illegal and that the PF have for a long time tried to grab the mine from him.

And according to a document availed to The Mast, government wants to give the mine to four Indian nationals and a Zambian.

Rabindra Jena, Pratik Jena, Yashwant Thakur, Subasini Jena, and Exildah Mwansa now appear as shareholders in Mwansa’s mine.

Mwansa explained that at onetime PF cadres invaded the mine and tried to falsify ownership certificates at the Ministry of Lands.

“I have just learnt from my son that the PF government has now cancelled the entire mining licence for Innovative Mining Limited, my company. They have given it to another company, Highland Mines and Minerals Limited, which now appears on our licence.

I have never received any correspondence from the Ministry of Mines that anything was wrong with the licence,” he said. “In fact, my company is up to date in paying all the fees required. This, the PF has done in addition to sending its PF cadres to invade two artisanal mines belonging to my wife and son, just after the licences were approved by the Ministry of Mines for them to run those artisanal mines. I can clearly see that they think by touching my businesses or those of my family, I will break or give up. They are mistaken.”

He vowed to fight on until the nation was liberated from what he termed PF dictatorship.

“They are simply making me more convinced that the PF are very bad for our country and, I for one, I am more resolved to do all I can to contribute to unseating the PF from government as they are bad for business,” Mwansa added. “The Zambia I (we) want is one where a Zambian, irrespective of party affiliations, can freely run his or her business. The country is headed for a dictatorship, unless we stop this PF people from winning and, or stealing the vote. The struggle continues!”