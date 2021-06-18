Promoting tribalism is utter stupidity

We are told the greatest danger of tribalism is that it morphs political leanings into social identities, creating political morass, gridlock, and decay.
And in a country like ours still struggling with regionalism in terms of voting, tribe – unfortunately becomes a tramp card!
And Dillon Mayangwa today warns that PF cadre Chishimba Kambwili does not change but what changes are victims of his venom.
“Mr Chishimba Kambwili, he is the same man that the PF expelled. He doesn’t change but what changes are victims of his venom. Today, PF can celebrate him but one thing they must know is that the moment they will stop paying him, he will start insulting them. Why should the Zambian people trust him again with tribal talks. This man is a danger to the society because he is not principled. He is dividing this country with his loose mouth,” says Dillon. “Kambwili knows too well that Zambians at the moment are hurting, and any message that divides them as a nation, is more insulting, because they need solutions to their troubles. So, Kambwili is deliberately de-campaigning PF by peddling lies and tribal politics which [founding president Kenneth Kaunda] KK and others rejected. People of Zambia, open your eyes and think because tribal politics is only benefiting him and his family. This man should not mislead you to think that he is saying the truth because not long ago he was asking God where Edgar Lungu came from.”
It seems the dirtiest word in Zambian politics today is tribalism.
To borrow from Jenniffer Brick Murtazashvili – if we’re to describe Kambwili’s type of politics – tribalism is blind group loyalty that is tearing our country apart – thus, “Mindless tribal affiliations drive our polarisation and prevent us from finding common ground. The greatest danger of tribalism is that it morphs political leanings into social identities, creating political morass, gridlock, and decay…Today, ‘tribalism’ has become a basket category for our nasty state of affairs; that is, the things we believe cause our increased polarisation. Indeed, we have enormous political challenges because we no longer value or know how to live like tribes: to make rules together, to develop consensus, to work out difficult problems without calling for outside help. In fact, tribes – real tribes – provide a great deal of meaning, community, and connection. [But] tribal structures are not the primary driver of division. It is the politicians…feeding off donor largesse whose thirst for state power have undermined a sense of common meaning [group feeling/ social capital]. “
To anchor an electoral campaign on tribal outbursts is ignoble, a confirmation of lacking in ideology or political manifesto. But using tribe is not developmental. It can’t advance a political party nor a nation. In fact, the tribal train derailed a long time ago. The young people of this nation are alive to the divisive and retrogressive nature of tribalism and regionalism. In the 21st Century of things we cannot be seen to front polarisation of our unitary State through tribal campaigns and patronage!
As Barack Obama warned Africans, “In many places, the hope of my father’s generation gave way to cynicism, even despair. Now, it’s easy to point fingers and to pin the blame of these problems on others. Yes, a colonial map that made little sense helped to breed conflict. The West has often approached Africa as a patron or a source of resources rather than a partner. But the West is not responsible for the destruction of the Zimbabwean economy over the last decade, or wars in which children are enlisted as combatants. In my father’s life, it was partly tribalism and patronage and nepotism in an independent Kenya that for a long stretch derailed his career, and we know that this kind of corruption is still a daily fact of life for far too many.”
To go back in history, when PF was founded, it was purely Bemba dominated. In fact, its founder Michael Sata was so convinced, during the 2006 General Election, that Bemba speaking provinces namely Northern, Luapula, Copperbelt and Central would give him the presidency when added to Lusaka urban where he was also popular. But he failed and the rest is history. In 2011, Michael got convincing votes from Western and parts of Eastern, which resulted in his victory. The lesson here is that there is no politician who can govern this country using the primitive mantra of tribalism. So, Kambwili’s tribal agenda and that of his sponsors, the PF, is not only backward but also STUPID.
Zambia is unitary State where we exist in cultural and linguistic diversity. This in itself adds to the cultural beauty and wealth of this nation. So, whatever Kambwili and his PF are saying about other tribes will not succeed, it will just finish their political career. The earlier they realise this, the better for them.
