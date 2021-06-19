Goliath must fall this August, says Nevers

THIS August, Goliath must fall, says MMD president Nevers Mumba.

In a write-up titled ‘What is your vote worth?’ Mumba said although his party may not be the most advantaged in the August 12 polls, he sometimes pictures it to be like the “little David” in the Bible that brought down Goliath the giant.

“I hear it all the time: ‘Sir, you cannot win. You don’t have the numbers, you don’t have the billboards, you don’t have the MPs, and you don’t have the same money as some of the other candidates’. Yes, this is all true; the New Hope MMD may not be the most advantaged political party in this election. And sometimes I picture our team as being similar to a little boy holding a pebble and with a lot of self-belief, he takes one look at the approaching military tanker and takes aim, with everything he’s got,” Mumba said. “A story is told in the Bible of one David who stood in the exact same situation we today find ourselves in. David had to face a giant of an enemy in the form of Goliath. Try and imagine if there was social media that time. I am sure the running comments from the bloggers would have advised him, ‘David Fwalako inshimbi pamubili (put on some armour)’. Others would have told him to just join in with the army of Goliath or form an alliance with the philistinism army. I’d imagine some would write ‘Ba David Kuwayawayafye’ …Some would even call him ‘Under 5’ or a Kachema who needs to go back to the sheep. I have got news for you my fellow Zambians. The Bible in Matthew 7:13–14 says ‘Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life and only a few find it.’ This means it is not necessarily where the biggest crowds are, or the most money or indeed, the loudest noise or the most rhythmic campaign songs that the solutions for this country’s problems are.”

Mumba said what Zambia needs right now is men and women of integrity to stand up and say enough is enough, “we are taking this thing back, and placing the ordinary Zambian right back at the centre of our developmental agenda.”

He said it can be done and all it takes is one little stone.

Mumba said as the nation approaches August 12, voters’ cards would be like little stones in people’s hands.

“You can choose to be scared of the bigger parties. You could fold your hands and say it can’t be done, or you can be the difference like that little boy who stood defiantly and threw his stones at the giant military tankers, or indeed like David the shepherd boy who unleashed a stone from his catapult and brought down Goliath. This August, Goliath must fall! Are there any Davids out there?” asked Mumba.