Imbuwa appeals against High Court decision to reject his petition

INDEPENDENT candidate for Nalolo Constituency in George Imbuwa has appealed the Lusaka High Court’s decision to dismiss the matter in which he petitioned the Electoral Commission of Zambia for rejecting his nomination papers on grounds that they were not complete.

He wanted a declaration that he was duly nominated as candidate for the Nalolo parliamentary seat for the election scheduled for August 12, 2021.

Imbuwa wanted in the alternative an order that he be allowed to submit the said affidavit form out of time and that he be awarded costs for the action.

In his petition, Imbuwa said on May 17, 2021 when filing in nominations, the electoral officer handed him a letter indicating that ha was not validly nominated because his nomination documents were not accompanied by a completed affidavit form.

He said he tried to reason with ECZ’s staff that the affidavit was one of the documents presented to him and he completed and signed it but to no avail.

Imbuwa said he appealed the decision of the ECZ but he did not receive any redress.

He accused ECZ of engaging itself in acts calculated to exclude him from the list of candidates for election in the said constituency.

In her judgment dated June 16, 2021, Justice Pixie Yangailo dismissed Imbuwa’s petition on grounds that it was filed out of time and was not properly before court.

She said she had no authority to hear a matter which was filed out of time.

“I will not consider the issues raised by the parties on their merits as doing so is a nullity. The seven days prescribed period begun to run on the day following the close of nomination which was May 18, 2021 and lapsed on May 24, 202,” said judge Yangailo.

“Accordingly, this petition was lodged out of time and is not properly before this court. For the foregoing reasons, this petition is dismissed. Each party shall bear their own costs and leave to appeal is granted.”

However, in his Memorandum of Appeal, Imbuwa has indicated that he wants to appeal to the Constitutional Court against the court’s judgment in its entirety.

In his two grounds of appeal, Imbuwa said judge Yangailo erred in law and fact when she held that the petition was filed out of time.

He said the learned trial judge erred in law and fact when she held that the said petition be dismissed.