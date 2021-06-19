Let all political parties disband youth wings, advises Sipatunyana

CHIEF Sipatunyana of Kalomo district in Southern Province has called for the disbandment of youth wings in all political parties as a measure to curb violence.

In an interview, Sipatunyana said the youth wings had been misused by politicians to promote violence every time there was an election.

“Let these youth wings in all political parties be disbanded as a measure to curb violence that we are now seeing in the country. Why maintain youth wings? To do what?” he asked. “The biggest problem we have is that political leaders are not sincere. They have said it loudly that no violence. Let us differ on issues but why are they now encouraging criminality by misusing the youth wing to promote violence? Our children are being maimed, killed and abused.”

He accused political leaders of being happy to have a youth wing despite what was happening.

“Let us do away with the youth wing to end political violence. No need to have a youth wing now because we are not fighting for independence. It was only necessary during the independence struggle, not now,” Sipatunyana added.

He urged politicians to live by what they had pledged to do before, during and after elections.

“They have all said no violence. And it’s the youth dying for politicians. Let political leaders live by what they have said and pledged to observe. It has been said over and over, no violence. Please let us differ on issues, not on personality,” Sipatunyana urged. “Why is violence continuing when all the political parties pledged to have a peaceful campaign, why? When are we going to mature in Zambia? When are Zambian politics going to mature.”

And responding to President Edgar Lungu’s threats to use powers vested in him by the Constitution to stop political violence in an event that police and the Electoral Commission of Zambia failed, Sipatunyana advised the Head of State to first disband the youth wing in his party before using his powers.

“Let him do away with youth wing in all structures first before he uses powers vested in him,” said Sipatunyana.