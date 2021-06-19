Let’s keep KK in our hearts, deeds – Lungu

LET’S keep KK alive in our hearts and our deeds, says President Edgar Lungu.

In his remarks during his visit to the house of mourning yesterday accompanied by his wife Esther and PF national chairperson Samuel Mukupa, President Lungu said a dark day had befallen Zambia.

He said the passing of Dr Kenneth Kaunda was a great loss not only to his family, but to the entire nation, the southern African region, the African continent, and the world at large.

“It is simply not possible to put in words just how we all feel at this time! Dr Kaunda epitomises the very existence of our country and of us as a nation. No one can speak about Zambia without recognising the foundational role that the man played in our statehood,” President Lungu said.

“We are all well aware that for our founding father, it was not enough for his country, Zambia, to be liberated when the region and the African continent, remained bonded in the shackles of colonialism and apartheid. He soldiered on to seek freedom for humanity.”

President Lungu described Dr Kaunda as an iconic Pan-Africanist and global statesman, who was selfless, seeing the goodness of others first, before himself.

“The ideals of humanism, which were founded upon his strong Christian faith and values, defined his leadership qualities and the vision that he embodied for Zambia, the African continent and the world at large,” President Lungu said.

“His exemplary statesmanship, as steadfast and unwavering as he was renowned, gained him international stature as he projected his noble ideals on the international stage, while seeking the best for mankind.”

President Lungu told Zambians that the passing of their beloved KK should ignite in all the resolve to hold firmly, to forever embrace the “One Zambia One Nation” slogan, as a basis upon which to forge ahead as a nation.

“Let us keep KK alive in our hearts and our deeds. Let the life led by KK shape our destiny and remain indelible in our identity as a people,” said President Lungu. “May the good Lord our God bless our country as we mourn this giant, this great son of the African soil!”

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led the UK government tributes at the passing of Dr Kaunda.

He said he was saddened to learn of Dr Kaunda’s death.

“The UK Government extends its sincere condolences to the people of the Republic of Zambia on the death of former president Kenneth Kaunda. Dr Kaunda was the defining figure in Zambia’s independence movement and laid the successful foundations of your nation, through his leadership, vision, and famous mantra ‘One Zambia One Nation,” he said. “He was greatly admired too as a staunch activist against apartheid and a campaigner to address HIV/AIDS. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of Zambia at this time of mourning.”

UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab said:

“A sad day for Zambia. Dr Kaunda will be remembered for his efforts to bring independence to his country, and to the whole of southern Africa. My thoughts are with his family and the people of Zambia at this time.”

UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge said:

“I am saddened to learn of Kenneth Kaunda’s passing. Zambia’s founding father will be remembered for his public service, and for his mantra: ‘One Zambia, One Nation’. We send our deepest condolences and our thoughts are with the people of Zambia at this difficult time.”