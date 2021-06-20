The Political Question Doctrine: a lecture in honor of Bernard Chise Shahumba Namachila

[By Joseph Chirwa]

This week’s column is a dedication in honor and memoriam of the late Bernard Chise Shahumba Namachila. For those that may not know, Mr Namachila was a public servant and lawyer who served in many Government portfolios, the last being permanent secretary under what was then called the Ministry of Local Government, Housing, Early Education and Environmental Protection. He was a practicing lawyer who devoted most of his life to public service. His noted works include his biography launched in 2019 entitled “The story of my life until yesterday” currently on sale in all leading bookstores. This great son of Zambia died on the 13th June 2021. He had instigated meetings for us to discuss his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) thesis involving a discussion on the “Political Question Doctrine in Zambia” but time could not allow me to and sadly he answered the Lord’s call before our usual debates.

What is the Political Question Doctrine?

There are principally two meanings of the term as espoused by scholars. One is found in administrative law and the other in constitutional law. The Black’s Law Dictionary gives the administrative law definition when it defines a political question (also known as non-justiciable question) as one that a court [should] not consider because it involves the exercise of discretionary power by the executive branch or legislature. In this regard, the doctrine dictates that a court should refuse to decide an issue involving the exercise of discretionary power by the executive or legislative branch of government. The constitutional law definition, which we are concerned with here is espoused by John E. Finn, professor of government, who stated that:

“The political question doctrine holds that some questions, in their nature, are fundamentally political, and not legal, and if a question is fundamentally political…then the court will refuse to hear that case. It will claim that it doesn’t have jurisdiction. And it will leave that question to some other aspect of the political process to settle out.”

Thus, simply put, legal questions are deemed to be justiciable, while political questions are nonjusticiable and courts must decline to adjudicate on them. Is it that the Zambian courts have been “unnecessary” and “unusual” jurisdiction to entertain questions of a political rather than a legal nature? Could it be that this has led to the erosion of the public confidence and trust in the courts being orchestrated by political players settling political fights in the courts of law? Here are examples of Zambian courts showing their appetite, fanned by the Constitution, to deal with political rather than legal questions:

Dr. Ludwig Sondashi v Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda, MP (Sued as National Secretary of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy) (1995) S.J. 1 (S.C.)

The appellant had been expelled from the respondent political party and he sought a judicial review and a declaration that he had been wrongly expelled. Trial Court found that the wrong procedure had been adopted as the respondent was a society dealing with private matters. The application was dismissed. On appeal to the Supreme Court, the question to be considered was whether the tribunal against which the order was sought was one dealing with public law, respondent, a political party and in its domestic concerns a private association, its tribunals dealing with private, not public law. Appellant was entitled to come to court but had adopted the wrong procedure. As can be seen, a pure political question of a party member fighting for his right not to be expelled even when not wanted by a private association was entertained. Save for the reason that the appellant chose a wrong procedure, the courts held that he was entitled to go to court and enforce his perceived wrong expulsion. The same scenario was replayed in 2011 when Mike Isaiah Mulongoti sued the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy for expelling him from the party after he challenged George Kunda, SC for the party’s vice-presidency thereby angering President Rupiah Banda who had endorsed Kunda for the position.

Saviour Chishimba vs. Michael Sata and three others, 2008/HP/0963

Saviour Chishimba, Patriotic Front (PF) “rebel” Kasama Central Constituency member of parliament filed an injunction against party founder and president Michael Sata restraining him from filing in nominations for the 2008 presidential by-election on grounds that “Mr. Sata’s adoption was against the party’s constitution.” The injunction was purged after the Respondents successfully challenged it but the courts again showed the desire to delve into purely political and non-legal matters. The matter was purely dismissed on technicalities such as the endorsement of the writ of summons did not disclose any cause of action against the respondent; failure to disclose in what capacity Mr. Sata was sued and what remedy was being sought against him; among others.

Miles Emmanuel Sampa, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and Captain Seleman Banda Phangula v Inonge Wina (suing in her capacity as National Chairperson for Patriotic (Front) and Davies Chama (Sued in his capacity as Secretary General of Patriotic Front) SCZ/8/294/2014.

Of all the epic cases on political question doctrine is that involving Miles Sampa et al challenging for the presidency of the PF. This case is one of a kind and deserves to be made into a television series as it kept Zambians glued to the news as to what followed next following the demise of founding President Michael Sata. Two parallel conventions led by two parallel camps led to the party having two “presidential candidates”. One was supported by the establishment led by Guy Scott, then acting President and another by Inonge Wina, then national chairperson. The two candidates were Miles Sampa, then deputy minister and Edgar Chagwa Lungu, defence minister at the time. The courts were called to rule on who was Sata’s rightful heir to contest as the party’s presidential candidate in the by-election that followed. The party’s politburo, the Central Committee, endorsed Edgar Lungu. Those led by Guy Scott did not want Edgar Lungu. In summary, both the High Court and the Supreme Court entertained the matter which meandered into issues of consent judgements, joinder and non-joinder, multiplicity of actions and abuse of court process, among others, until the litigants themselves settled and reconciled.

Dr Remmy Kabanda Mushota and Patrick Katyoka v Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and Attorney-General, 1997/HW/357

This is one of the cases that sent shockwaves and anger not only in Zambia but across the continent and globe at large. The respondent, whose status and nationality was being questioned, had served as President of Zambia for 27 years. He had, prior to him being stripped of his nationality, bled and suffered at the hands of colonialists for the country that had just declared him: non-Zambian. Like all leaders, the respondent had made his mistakes and had his own share of hatred among Zambians for things he may have done whilst in office, especially between 1973 until his ousting in 1991. The history aside, the questioning of KKs nationality was pure politics at play, especially aimed at eliminating his “looming” return to the presidency. The 1996 amendment to the Constitution had effectively eliminated him from the race but to be sue he had to be deported because he was, not a Zambian, but a “foreigner” in the eyes of the MMD party. The case had nothing legal about it but pure political accusations and many commentators concluded that it was a “watershed” in the judicial independence of our country. It turned back the country to the very evils that made the United National Independence Party (UNIP) be kicked out of power in favour of the MMD.

Can the courts save face by avoiding to delve into pure political sparring?

The courts of law must not be grounds for settling political scores as this brings contempt on them. The courts are bastions of justice and only questions of law have a place in them. Political fights must not be settled in the courts of law but must be settled in the courts of public opinion. To subject the courts perpetually being concerned with political bickering exposes them to unnecessary political abuse. That said, I am of the firm belief that the Central Committee of PF or National Management Committee of UPND and indeed the general conferences of both parties are better placed to resolve leadership wrangles and members’ rights than the courts of law. This is so because even if courts pronounce on certain political “rights” within parties’ no one will respect them as long as the general membership does not want those persons or directives. This unnecessarily subject courts to rebuke and ridicule.

Outro

On behalf of all Zambians and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to say condolences to the Kaunda family on the demise of our founding President Kenneth David Kaunda. Zambia, Africa and indeed the whole world will remember KK for his immense contribution to the struggle against apartheid, colonialism, oppression, and racism. He is the architect of the frontline states, non-aligned movement and Pan-Africanism who left a footprint wherever he stepped. It is an honour to be Zambian and to have shared a country with Kenneth Kaunda.

The author is executive director at the Institute of Law, Policy Research and Human Rights. He is a practicing lawyer with interests in rule of law, good governance, constitutionalism and human rights. He is the author of “Judging a President” under the nom de plume “Kasenengwa Wanu”.