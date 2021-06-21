2021 elections are a referendum on Lungu’s corruption

[By Gibson Kapili]

The August 12 General Elections are not the usual normal cycle, but revolutionary in nature. They are about a lot of issues, none more significant than corruption/greed.

This has resulted in the downturn of the economy, poverty, violence, huge public debt, suppression of liberties, clampdown on innocent citizens, procurement of military equipment for police, collapse of services in the social sector such as education and health, and a breakdown in the rule of law. Hence, these elections are seen as a referendum on President Edgar Lungu´s leadership style.

What is happening in Zambia today reflects what happened to the Biblical King Saul when God decided to replace him with little known David. Saul knew that despite being anointed by God his sins disqualified him from being King/President but he clung to the throne in the energy of his flesh by trying to use State power. Instead of building Israel, Saul wasted most of his time chasing after David through the hills until the latter sought refuge in the cave of Adullam. Saul made the worst of everything, “including a resemblance of releasing all prisoners/serial killers to join their families”.

Elections give an opportunity to citizens to hold politicians accountable, to reward or punish them for their actions in the period they were given an opportunity to govern. In an event that PF genuinely wins these elections without the usual help from the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), it will be the first time that Zambians will have voted for a regime that is considered to have imprisoned them with poverty, suppressed their liberties and is perceived to be the most corrupt since independence. Voting for PF will be perceived as giving them a licence to continue with massive looting of the economy while 46 per cent of Zambian children suffer from malnutrition due to lack of food.

Corruption increases public investment at the expense of private investment, and leads to an increase in transaction costs and creates insecurity in the economy. In the long term it impedes foreign and domestic investments resulting in unemployment, reallocates talents due to income and distorts sectorial priorities and technology choices. For example, it creates incentives for contracting major defense projects/equipment or unnecessary infrastructure projects such as two new international airports near each other on the Copperbelt, hills as flyovers, at the expense of ensuring medicines in clinics, doctors are hired and paid, and every child has an opportunity to go to school.

Corruption has multiplier effects leading to huge government borrowing, imposing regressive taxes, inefficient spending, poor service delivery, informal economy and ultimately poverty. Consequences of corruption are huge. Under PF, Zambians will have to bear the burden of high cost of living, which will lead them to more hardships. Bill 10 which is a product of corruption is coming back after elections where civil servants will be removed from the payroll once they retire and may not receive their pension until they die. Civil servants should take note and avoid short-term benefits of government servicing loans during election time after incapacitating them for seven years.

Bill 10 will also destroy important oversights for corruption such as the media, Anti-Corruption Commission, and Parliament. Another example is the Farmer Input Support Programme budget, which increased in 2021 to K5.7 billion from K1.4 billion the previous year. Yet, farmers received less input than previous years and maize production only increased from 3.2 million tonnes in 2019/2020 to 3.5 million tonnes in the 2020/2021 season.

Several small-scale farmers bought their own inputs. Where is our money? An equation does not seem to balance. Expect these unexplained/opaque/non-transparent transactions after general elections if PF is retained because these elections will be considered as a licence to corruption. Citizens will have failed to hold PF accountable. Parliament will have no teeth to stop this abuse because it will have been destroyed by a new Bill 10.

Zambians appear to be resolved in changing government. The biggest obstacle is not PF but ECZ. The steps taken in the electoral process so far do not give confidence in delivering the credible, fair, free and competitive elections. ECZ is not transparent and accountable to stakeholders apart from PF, yet these principles are the cornerstone of democracy. The electoral process has so far fallen far below the standard set in Article 45(2) of the Zambian Constitution as amended in 2016.

About one million voters have been disenfranchised especially in provinces perceived to be opposition strongholds, including Lusaka and the Copperbelt. The electoral process mirrors that of Zimbabwe in the 2013 elections where voter registration was given a period of one month, one million voters were disenfranchised in towns while in villages voters registered massively. MDC contended that 838,000 entries had the same name but different ID numbers. The Voter’s Rolls had a lot of errors especially in urban towns and with about 350,000 voters who were between ages 85 and 135 years. ZANU-PF itself distributed free maize they got from Zambia to rural voters.

We seem to be headed towards the same directions Zimbabwe took in 2013. Ours could be worse due to ECZ’s partiality. Going by the steps taken so far, it is increasingly apparent that the upcoming elections are flawed and will create serious disputes, hopefully not violence and bloodshed. Rigging happens at voter registration through disenfranchisement, blocking the media and opposition from reaching out to voters during campaigns, printing extra or wrong ballot papers while denying opposition to witness the printing process, voting day, counting, tallying, manipulating correct results before announcing and ensuring the public have no access to correct results before being announced by ECZ. We shall wait and see how ECZ will redeem itself and credibly manage the remaining stages.