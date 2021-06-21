Catholic bishops mourn KK

THE Catholic Bishops in Zambia say they believe that the best way to mourn Dr Kenneth Kaunda is to live by the national values he laboured to inculcate into the fabric of the nation, especially those of love, unity in diversity, peace and human dignity of every person regardless of tribe, race, nation, creed and political affiliation.

Zambia Conference for Catholic Bishops president Ignatius Chama said the Catholic Bishops in Zambia join the nation in expressing their sadness on the death of Dr Kaunda.

“Certainly, the country has lost a freedom fighter, a true statesman who united the nation and a great leader who rendered selfless service to the Republic. We therefore convey our deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his government as well as the people of Zambia who are mourning his demise. We assure you of our spiritual closeness and invite the nation to draw strength from God and seek comfort that only comes from above,” Archbishop Chama said.

He said Dr Kaunda was leaving behind a legacy that everyone must always aspire to put into practice.

Archbishop Chama said Dr Kaunda knitted the various tribes into a united country and inspired Zambians to celebrate their unity in diversity by following the national motto: “One Zambia – One Nation”.

He noted that Dr Kaunda was a Pan African leader who greatly cared for and played a pivotal role in the liberation struggle of countries in southern Africa and beyond.

He said Dr Kaunda led by example in terms of servant leadership and hard work; and he never tired to preach the primacy and significance of love of God and of one’s neighbour.

“Above all, we believe that the best way we can mourn our fallen hero, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, is to live by the national values he laboured to inculcate into the fabric of this nation, especially those of love, unity in diversity, peace and human dignity of every person regardless of tribe, race, nation, creed and political affiliation,” said Archbishop Chama.

“Our prayer is that the good Lord may reward and receive him into his heavenly kingdom for the valuable services rendered to his beloved country, the African continent and the world at large. We also commend him to God’s mercy for all the failings he might have committed. Comforted by the words in the scriptures that ‘God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him’ (I Thess. 4:14b), we call upon the Kaunda family and the entire nation to remain united in prayer and strengthen one another in faith. May the Almighty God grant him an eternal rest, full of peace and happiness.”