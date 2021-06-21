FAZ SUSPENDS INDENI COACH

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has suspended Indeni head coach Mwenya Chipepo indefinitely for his unsavoury comments in the aftermath of his side’s June 13 league clash against Forest Rangers which ended 0-0.

FAZ secretary general Adrian Kashala announced the suspension of Chipepo who last week complained about poor officiating, claiming some referees were involving themselves in betting.

Chipepo has however been given time within which to respond to the allegation.

“The action of your coach is in total contravention of Article 13 (1) a, e, and m of the FAZ constitution and the ethics code. These utterances came barely a fortnight since we issued a circular to clubs to desist from attacking match officials in public,” the letter reads in part. “In the meantime, your Head Coach is suspended from performing his functions until this matter is conclusively adjudicated on by the relevant judicial bodies.”

The FAZ chief executive officer says officials have repeatedly been warned about airing grievances through established channels.

This was contained in a statement released by FAZ communications manager Sydney Mungala who also stated that “Chipepo has been given up to Wednesday June 23, 2021 to formally respond to the charges against him.”