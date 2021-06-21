Go well KK!

WHEN people die it is usual to make speeches, to emphasise their virtues. Despite his weaknesses and mistakes as a human being, rarely can one say of a person with greater justice, integrity, a sense of honour, a person of stoic habits and whose conduct constituted what we can define a truly model statesman as in Dr Kenneth Kaunda.
Here was a man always enveloped by crowds – in the affection and admiration which he no doubt merited, a man with such a down to earth persona.
We have lost a father figure, a unifier. He has been the symbol of nationhood even after his departure from power and now physically from the earth will always remain our KK – our national hero.
It is extremely difficult to find words to express oneself over Dr Kaunda’s legacy save to say he was a man of peace and justice.
As Dr Fred M’membe urged, when commenting on Dr Kaunda’s death, “We have to behave in a disciplined manner and face all the perils that surround us, determined to carry out the mandate that our great leader has given us, remembering always that if his spirit looks upon us and sees us, nothing would displease his soul so much as to see that we have indulged in any small behaviour or any violence. We must hold together, and all our petty troubles and differences and conflicts must be ended in the face of this great disaster. Pray for KK’s soul to rest in eternal peace. And while we pray, the greatest prayer that we can offer is to take a pledge to dedicate ourselves to peace, justice and equity, and to the cause for which this great countryman of ours lived.”
We should celebrate Dr Kaunda for what he was and did for our country, but in doing so the current generation has a huge responsibility to advance the virtues upheld by the founding leaders of this Republic.
As Dr Kaunda’s eldest child, Colonel Panji stated, “KK stood for peace and love for the people of Zambia. His death is traumatising but in this case the man was 97 years old. First and foremost, we mourn him as a father, we also remember him for the principles that he stood for. He stood for peace and love for the people of Zambia. We are only thinking that somebody must try to move into his shoes so that the peace that he and his
colleagues built for many years should continue. What we are seeing now amongst ourselves, maiming each other, killing each other, is not
what he stood for. Let’s mourn him in peace and remember him for what he did when he was with us. We’ll miss him as a father and many Zambians will also miss him as a political leader that they have known for many years.”
On this score we recall Dr Kaunda’s advice on numerous occasions that, “In fighting to establish a fair and just society, we must continue to be as revolutionary as we were during the struggle for independence. […] We hold the view very strongly that if all human life flows from God, it is wrong to destroy that life because of racial, tribal, religious or political differences.”
On leadership, he would say, “To be a leader at any level at all and in any scheme of things you have got to love your fellow human beings, you have got to be ready to sacrifice for their good, you have got to be able to learn to respect the feelings of your fellow men…We must always remember that to be good leaders we must also be good followers. Let us not take elected posts such as the ones we hold to be chieftaincy or kingship. We are republican through and through. We must, therefore, I repeat, accept the people’s will as being supreme over all our personal ambitions.”
Such was our KK, a man who respected the will of the people. Additionally, KK respected institutions of governance that his own government created. Never in his time would a member of his party, UNIP, threaten a judge in our courts of law. Never at any time did KK breach our Constitution by obtaining an unconstitutional term of office with the help of the judiciary like we have seen today. To the contrary, KK sacrificed his constitutional five-year term that should have run from 1988 to 1993. Because he respected people’s will, he cut his term short by granting us a general election in 1991 instead of 1993 – an election that he lost. And at no time did he threaten the entire judiciary so that they would rule matters in his favour. He clearly established boundaries among the three arms of government – the Executive, the Judiciary, and the Legislature.
And aware of the cultural diversity in this country, KK held all ethnic groupings together for 27 years. There never existed State sponsored tribalism such as we are witnessing under the current regime. We have a government that has waged a sustained tribal campaign against other regions of our country in their attempts to retain power. And they have done this without shame. Such evil politics would never be practiced by KK. He detested tribalism, laziness, corruption, and any form of abuse of state resources by any individual. He even went on to create a leadership code to ensure moral uprightness for those who served in his government and public office. Today it’s an open season for theft and corruption, individualism for those in government posts and tenderpreneurship is all over corridors of power!
While we miss his statesmanship, we are nevertheless, comforted that he served humanity to the full. And we have every confidence to be live that his soul is indeed resting in peace. Go well son of the soil, go well KK!
WHEN people die it is usual to make speeches, to emphasise their virtues. Despite his weaknesses and mistakes as a human being, rarely can one say of a person with greater justice, integrity, a sense of honour, a person of stoic habits and whose conduct constituted what we can define a truly model statesman as in Dr Kenneth Kaunda.
Here was a man always enveloped by crowds – in the affection and admiration which he no doubt merited, a man with such a down to earth persona.
We have lost a father figure, a unifier. He has been the symbol of nationhood even after his departure from power and now physically from the earth will always remain our KK – our national hero.
It is extremely difficult to find words to express oneself over Dr Kaunda’s legacy save to say he was a man of peace and justice.
As Dr Fred M’membe urged, when commenting on Dr Kaunda’s death, “We have to behave in a disciplined manner and face all the perils that surround us, determined to carry out the mandate that our great leader has given us, remembering always that if his spirit looks upon us and sees us, nothing would displease his soul so much as to see that we have indulged in any small behaviour or any violence. We must hold together, and all our petty troubles and differences and conflicts must be ended in the face of this great disaster. Pray for KK’s soul to rest in eternal peace. And while we pray, the greatest prayer that we can offer is to take a pledge to dedicate ourselves to peace, justice and equity, and to the cause for which this great countryman of ours lived.”
We should celebrate Dr Kaunda for what he was and did for our country, but in doing so the current generation has a huge responsibility to advance the virtues upheld by the founding leaders of this Republic.
As Dr Kaunda’s eldest child, Colonel Panji stated, “KK stood for peace and love for the people of Zambia. His death is traumatising but in this case the man was 97 years old. First and foremost, we mourn him as a father, we also remember him for the principles that he stood for. He stood for peace and love for the people of Zambia. We are only thinking that somebody must try to move into his shoes so that the peace that he and his colleagues built for many years should continue. What we are seeing now amongst ourselves, maiming each other, killing each other, is not what he stood for. Let’s mourn him in peace and remember him for what he did when he was with us. We’ll miss him as a father and many Zambians will also miss him as a political leader that they have known for many years.”
On this score we recall Dr Kaunda’s advice on numerous occasions that, “In fighting to establish a fair and just society, we must continue to be as revolutionary as we were during the struggle for independence. […] We hold the view very strongly that if all human life flows from God, it is wrong to destroy that life because of racial, tribal, religious or political differences.”
On leadership, he would say, “To be a leader at any level at all and in any scheme of things you have got to love your fellow human beings, you have got to be ready to sacrifice for their good, you have got to be able to learn to respect the feelings of your fellow men…We must always remember that to be good leaders we must also be good followers. Let us not take elected posts such as the ones we hold to be chieftaincy or kingship. We are republican through and through. We must, therefore, I repeat, accept the people’s will as being supreme over all our personal ambitions.”
Such was our KK, a man who respected the will of the people. Additionally, KK respected institutions of governance that his own government created. Never in his time would a member of his party, UNIP, threaten a judge in our courts of law. Never at any time did KK breach our Constitution by obtaining an unconstitutional term of office with the help of the judiciary like we have seen today. To the contrary, KK sacrificed his constitutional five-year term that should have run from 1988 to 1993. Because he respected people’s will, he cut his term short by granting us a general election in 1991 instead of 1993 – an election that he lost. And at no time did he threaten the entire judiciary so that they would rule matters in his favour. He clearly established boundaries among the three arms of government – the Executive, the Judiciary, and the Legislature.
And aware of the cultural diversity in this country, KK held all ethnic groupings together for 27 years. There never existed State sponsored tribalism such as we are witnessing under the current regime. We have a government that has waged a sustained tribal campaign against other regions of our country in their attempts to retain power. And they have done this without shame. Such evil politics would never be practiced by KK. He detested tribalism, laziness, corruption, and any form of abuse of state resources by any individual. He even went on to create a leadership code to ensure moral uprightness for those who served in his government and public office. Today it’s an open season for theft and corruption, individualism for those in government posts and tenderpreneurship is all over corridors of power!
While we miss his statesmanship, we are nevertheless, comforted that he served humanity to the full. And we have every confidence to be live that his soul is indeed resting in peace. Go well son of the soil, go well KK!