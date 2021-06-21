Livingstone candidates pledge to promote peace

POLITICAL parties’ candidates in Livingstone have signed an accord pledging to promote peace and desist from political violence.

And PF Livingstone mayoral candidate Evans Fenete has called for investment in education against political violence.

The candidates who shared one table at Kaazmein Lodge included Socialist Party’s Brill Aggephrey, Democratic Party’s Leonard Matoka and PF’s Namakau Muyangana Siyanga.

Others were mayoral candidates in Fenete and Socialist Party’s Namakau Situmbeko.

UPND candidates Rodney Sikumba, for member of parliament, and mayoral candidate Constance Muleabai were represented by Kelly Aongola as they were attending another meeting.

At the peace signing indaba organised by the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflections (JCTR), all recited a pledge which read “I….contesting candidate for the…seat of Livingstone contesting on the…party pledge to promote community peace and desist from all forms of political violence. I also pledge to promote co-existence and fight political violence, especially among the youth. Lastly, I pledge to preach peace, issue based campaigns and promotion of One Zambia One Zambia motto.”

The three political candidates tied their chitenje materials into a ring and held it together.

SP’s Aggephrey said there was need to promote peace and not violence.

Fenete said times of elections were like rainy days which required people to protect themselves against being soaked in violence.

He said many people who engage in violence were not even registered voters.

Fenete called for issue based campaigns.