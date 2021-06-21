LUNGU REPENT…see what is happening to you – Bwalya

[By Mike Mwansa]

PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu must truthfully turn to God because that falling is not a normal one, says the United Movement for Kola Bemba Kingdom leadership.

On Sunday June 13, the Zambia Defence Forces Day commemoration ended abruptly in the middle of an investiture ceremony after President Lungu “experienced dizziness”.

As Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti was reciting Deputy Air Force Commander and chief of staff Benedict Takondwa Kalinda’s credentials, the ZNBC camera crew took the fidgeting President Lungu out of the picture.

The last that was seen of Kalinda was him taking a light step towards President Lungu before he was quickly taken out of picture and replaced with a surprised Dr Miti who stopped the recital.

Government later informed the nation that the Head of State had felt dizzy but that he had recovered.

“President Edgar Lungu this afternoon experienced sudden dizziness whilst officiating at the Defence Forces Day at the Freedom Statue in Lusaka,” Dr Miti, who is also the President’s principle private secretary told the nation in a statement.

But Boniface Besa Bwalya, one of the movement leaders, appealed to President Lungu to seriously turn to God and repent for the sufferings he has brought on Zambians.

Bwalya said the President’s fall should save as a clear warning from God over what he termed as imposed suffering on the Zambian people.

“Lungu, turn to God, see what is happening to you! What happened that day is that the power of God put him down because of the suffering of the Zambian people. He is failing because of the cries of the many Zambians as they have no jobs and have nothing to do,” he said.

Bwalya added that even though the President might have all he needed at his disposal, God could still put him down.

“God is warning him that even though he was surrounded by the security wing, He can bring him down like He did,” said Bwalya.

Recently, Dr Fred M’membe said it is a disgrace for a commander-in-chief to fall during parade and while in full military attire.

“For the Commander-In-Chief in full military dress, the disgrace is even worse as subordinates can use it as an excuse for being sloppy and generally undisciplined. The least we expect from our Commander-In-Chief in his four-star uniform is to apologise to the men and women under his direct command for his unbecoming conduct. That is indiscipline of the highest order disgraceful to the men and women in uniform, let alone to the nation. Can the Ministry of Defence tell the nation what next!” the Socialist Party leader said.

Dr M’membe explained that it is a serious offence to fall on parade and in uniform.

“I know a bit of military tradition and culture. And from this I know that falling on parade in uniform is a serious offence in all defence forces. In the Zambia Defence Act, this conduct is contrary to the good order of military discipline – contrary to section 72. And an offender can be charged or subjected to appear before a Board of Inquiry to determine his suitability to stay in the forces,” explained Dr M’membe. “For a very senior officer, he can even be court marshalled. Amongst things to be investigated are his activities in the last 24 hours prior to the parade. To establish whether the officer was medically fit, sober, lazy, strong, malingerer or any other cause. Depending on the findings, the officer could be discharged, demoted, lose seniority or even be cashiered and stripped of his rank.”