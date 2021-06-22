Bishop Banda calls for ‘throwing the sword down’, bury the hatchet

LET’S throw the sword down, bury the hatchet and come together, says Northmead Assembly of God Church senior pastor and overseer Bishop Joshua Banda.

Bishop Banda, who is also the presiding Bishop of the Pentecostal Assemblies of God Zambia (PAOG-Z), says God chose to take Dr Kenneth Kaunda at a time such as now in order to help Zambians to reflect.

He spoke to The Mast and Diamond TV after writing in the book of condolences opened in honour of Dr Kaunda.

He said Zambians need to make a commitment to fulfill Dr Kaunda’s legacy by living right, loving one another, pulling together.

“At a time like now when we’ll be having an election very soon, let’s give back honour to God and to our beloved founding father by giving a gift to the nation of the best election we’ve ever had, meaning let’s believe in God for peace,” Bishop Banda said. “Let’s believe for reconciliation; let us see people coming together, mending up. When you look back, and the reason why he was very apprehensive about multiparty politics…It was not about selfishness. He was more concerned about really trying to keep the unity.”

He added, saying: “now that we’ve tested both sides and we know how to navigate issues and so on, let’s work hard to navigate around these issues and prove that the unity that our founding father was ready to spend his life for, is unity that we can recover ourselves by honouring one another.”

“So, that’s the message for Zambia; let’s come together, let’s love one another. Let’s throw the sword down, bury the hatchet and come together,” he said. “On 12th of August, give a gift of peace back to Zambia, in honour of the legacy of Dr Kaunda, and we’ll have done well for Africa and for the nations.”

Bishop Banda noted that this is a very trying time for Zambia.

“But we believe that God has chosen to take our founding father at such a time as this in order to help us to reflect. When something that you think you need most is taken away at a time that you think you need it most, there is only one thing to consider; God always does the best for us,” Bishop Banda said. “So, God is catching our attention as Zambians to help us [to] reflect. We needed him (Dr Kaunda) most now, but he’s been taken – which means that our message really ought to focus on who this gift is, he was.”

He pointed out that he wrote in the book of condolences to express the fact that Dr Kaunda was a rare gift to Zambia, to Africa and to the world.

“Listening to his speeches of the 70s and 80s, even up to as late as yesterday, I can tell you that this was a man who lived way ahead of his times. His words are fresh!” noted Bishop Banda. “I have been in the health sector, involved in the fight against HIV for more than three decades. Yesterday (Saturday) I listened afresh to the speech that he made in Montreal. For how I understand what has happened with HIV since its dawn three decades ago, his words were prophetic, to say the least. This is a man who lived ahead of his times – lots of insight, lots of foresight. So, with hindsight, we should say ‘what must we do?’”