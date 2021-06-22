Edgar’s dizziness

In his ‘Thoughts on Various Subjects (1737), Alexander Pope noted that, “The best way to prove the clearness of your mind, is by showing its faults; as when a stream discovers the dirt at the bottom, it convinces us of the transparency and purity of the water.”
And one of the principles in the preamble to the World Health Organisation (WHO) constitution defines health as, “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”
On Sunday June 13, 2021 the Zambia Defence Force Day parade was abruptly ended because the Commander-In-Chief Edgar Lungu felt dizzy in the middle of an investiture ceremony.
Next the nation was told by Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti, who is also Edgar’s principal private secretary, that the Head of State has recovered – he is fine. What’s does fine mean in this scheme of things? We are not medical doctors but it’s common knowledge to discern that dizziness is not an illness but a symptom? So what caused this dizziness? How frequent has Edgar been feeling dizzy? Has he been falling all over while in privacy? For if it were a woman of median age, grandma’s first prognosis would be a pregnancy!
We would like to state straightaway that Edgar is not an ordinary person in our Republic. He is the President. He is a national asset, and so his health is automatically a source of concern to all citizens of this country. This is because apart from him governing them, he is also 100 per cent looked after by the State. Every citizen of this country in a way contributes to Edgar’s welfare – even though they do not have that direct leverage to ask him to account on every penny or his habits! So, they deserve full and factual details about Edgar’s health all the time.
A President collapsing or getting dizzy at a public function that is being broadcast live and is watched by a global audience is not a small incident.
And this is not the first time it is happening to Edgar. On March 8, 2015, Edgar collapsed at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka during commemoration of the International Women’s Day. Again, there was all manner of explanations about the cause of the fall from the State. Thankfully, the media was alert and published stories about that incident, accompanied by a picture of Edgar being lifted up by security personnel.
No one is mocking Edgar over these two incidents. He is not superhuman – and no one is asking him to be – but mortal like all of us. We are all human beings bound to fall sick quite often. But, as we have mentioned earlier, Edgar is not an ordinary person like anyone of us. He is the President of our Republic.
The concerns come into effect given the history where we have lost two sitting presidents from unrevealed illnesses. Both presidents Levy Mwanawasa and Michael Sata’s illnesses were concealed from the public when they were serving. We lost both while in office. And the record in terms of governance by their successors is an open secret.
It is not a sin for anyone to fall sick, even for the President. But the secrecy that surrounds the health of presidents in this country does not make any sense at all.
In other countries, the health of the president is a public matter that is talked about and disclosed any time. When Boris Johnson and Donald Trump tested positive for Coronavirus, the information was given to the public by the two respective governments. In Venezuela, when the late president Hugo Chavez was diagnosed with cancer, he himself announced this to the public.
So, we agree with Socialist Party president Fred M’membe’s concern about the June 13 incident at the Freedom Statue in Lusaka.
“For the Commander-In-Chief in full military dress, the disgrace is even worse as subordinates can use it as an excuse for being sloppy and generally undisciplined. The least we expect from our Commander-In-Chief in his four-star uniform is to apologise to the men and women under his direct command for his unbecoming conduct. That is indiscipline of the highest order, disgraceful to the men and women in uniform let alone to the nation. Can the Ministry of Defence tell the nation what next!” asks Dr M’membe. “I know a bit of military tradition and culture. And from this I know that falling on parade in uniform is a serious offence in all defence forces. In the Zambia Defence Act, this conduct is contrary to the good order of military discipline – contrary to section 72. And an offender can be charged or subjected to appear before a Board of Inquiry to determine his suitability to stay in the forces. For a very senior officer, he can even be court marshalled. Amongst things to be investigated are his activities in the last 24 hours prior to the parade. To establish whether the officer was medically fit, sober, lazy, strong, malingerer or any other cause. Depending on the findings, the officer could be discharged, demoted, lose seniority or even be cashiered and stripped of his rank.”
Health experts state that dizziness and collapsing are symptoms of some underlying condition in the human body. And these conditions must be traced and dealt with. Above all, they should not be masked with some ‘fishing’ posture. There should never be politics attached to human health, especially that of the President of a country. Transparency removes anxiety from the public and heals all wounds.
This nation has been through tragic episodes already from that office. A little transparency and care is all this nation is asking – and deservedly so!
